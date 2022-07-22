Internet City, Dubai--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2022) - LBank Exchange, a global digital asset trading platform, will list Fidlecoin (FIDLE) on July 25, 2022. For all users of LBank Exchange, the FIDLE/USDT trading pair will be officially available for trading at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 25, 2022.





Empowering social content creators worldwide, Fidlecoin (FIDLE) utilizes the power of blockchain technology and NFT to create a truly decentralized platform that rewards content creators with cryptocurrencies. Its native token FIDLE will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 25, 2022, to further expand its global reach and help it achieve its vision.

Introducing Fidlecoin

Fidlecoin is a decentralized digital currency that's based on blockchain technology, a better & more efficient payment, and reward alternative on the Fidle Social Network. Users and investors can easily use FIDLE token to pay for tangible products and services.

With current model, shareholders of social media platforms made billions of dollars from user-generated content, but the content creators themselves made nothing. Fidle flips the model, and returns the value to the people who contribute the most, allowing them to earn cryptocurrency as rewards for each contribution they make.

Fidlecoin is fully decentralized, and can be stored in a digital wallet, traded, swapped, and exchanged. There is no censorship on Fidlecoin platform, it's totally decentralized and open. Each post, comment, like or multimedia content has an equal opportunity on the Fidle network to be converted into an NFT (Non Fungible Token) and exchanged for Fidlecoin, seamlessly and in real time.

By creating a totally decentralized social network of communities built on blockchain technology, Fidlecoin provides a place where people or users can explore their interests, passion and hobbies and earn FIDLE token while connecting with loved ones, friends and families and also keeping them in control of their data.

About FIDLE Token

FIDLE is the official token of the Fidle platform, a digital token that is totally tradeable on global exchanges and can also be exchanged for digital and physical goods and services on the Fidle platform.

Based on BEP-20, FIDLE has a total supply of 7 million (i.e. 7,000,000) tokens, of which 20% is provided for private presale, another 20% is provided for public presale, 10% will be used for marketing, another 10% goes into the liquidity pool, 20% is allocated to the team and advisors, 10% is provided for airdrop, and the rest 10% is reserved by the company.

The FIDLE token will be listed on LBank Exchange at 18:00 (UTC+8) on July 25, 2022, investors who are interested in Fidlecoin investment can easily buy and sell FIDLE token on LBank Exchange by then.

