Slate Asset Management ("Slate"), a global alternative investment platform targeting real assets, today announced that it has acquired a majority stake in amperio GmbH ("amperio"), a specialist planner and operator of electric vehicle ("EV") charging infrastructure in Germany.

Amperio is a leading planner and operator of EV charging stations in the highly-fragmented EV charging market in Germany. Since 2012, amperio has been supporting companies, cities, and communities in developing tailored charging concepts, installing charging stations, and providing backend management services for charging stations. To date, amperio has installed over 1,800 intelligent charging points. Amperio maintains, operates, and executes the billing for over 300 of these charging points on behalf of its customers.

As part of the transaction, Slate created Slate Mobility GmbH Co. KG ("Slate Mobility"), an entity that will finance and own EV charging equipment for Slate and potential third parties and receive management services from amperio. Slate's portfolio of over 225 grocery properties across Germany and deep network of relationships with tenants focused on environmental sustainability will create a pipeline of opportunities to accelerate amperio's growth.

Amperio, together with Move About Groups subsidiary mobileeee GmbH ("mobileeee") and the City of Ludwigshafen in Germany, are implementing a project for station-based public e-carsharing. The project includes the build-up of 27 stations with mobileeee charging infrastructure as well as publicly accessible charging infrastructure. The City Ludwigshafen initiated this concept with the aim of reducing local emissions in the City and its districts.

"To achieve the German government's target of having at least 15 million electric cars on the roads by 2030 will require significant investment in EV charging points throughout the country," said Christian Schmid, Managing Director and Global Head of Infrastructure at Slate. "Amperio is offering a unique, customizable national product to help meet this demand, backed by a team with a proven track record of experience developing charging infrastructure for cities, communities, and businesses. We are excited to partner with amperio to enhance the sustainability infrastructure of our own properties and improve access to efficient charging points all across Germany."

"Our partnership with Slate presents an exciting opportunity to scale our business and provide seamless and sustainable mobility solutions that are so urgently needed to protect the climate," added Oliver P. Kaul, Managing Director of amperio. "Our environment has given us the assignment to create zero-emission mobility. Slate has offered us its properties and the funding to accelerate that mission, which amperio embarked on 10 years ago. Together, we strive to achieve our goal of making clean EV charging technology and services widely available."

Slate is an active investor in sustainable assets and technologies that advance the global energy transition and enable cities and communities to reach their carbon emission reduction goals. Slate's most recent impact infrastructure investment was a commitment to Eider VF Limited, a UK-based vertical farming business sustainably growing leafy produce to be sold to the UK mass market.

About Slate Asset Management

Slate Asset Management is a global alternative investment platform targeting real assets. We focus on fundamentals with the objective of creating long-term value for our investors and partners. Slate's platform has a range of real estate and infrastructure investment strategies, including opportunistic, value add, core plus and debt investments. We are supported by exceptional people and flexible capital, which enable us to originate and execute on a wide range of compelling investment opportunities.

Visit slateam.com to learn more.

About amperio

amperio GmbH is a specialist planner for charging infrastructure based in Cologne. Since 2012, amperio has been supporting companies, cities and municipalities in developing individual charging concepts, installing charging stations and billing charging processes. In doing so, amperio relies on a holistic service that leaves no customer wishes unfulfilled. This includes location analysis, profitability analysis, business model analysis, technical consulting, backend service (monitoring and billing), the operation of charging points, and energy management and subsidy consulting. In addition, amperio offers two charging infrastructure concepts developed in-house with its CHARGE2GO and Mitarbeiter-Strom products. The company has already installed over 1,800 charging points for customers such as Globus, DKB, Groupe PSA, the city of Düren, Volvo, the city of Bad Ems and the MNT Group.

amperio GmbH is part of Slate Asset Management, a global alternative investment platform, which holds a majority stake in amperio GmbH.

Visit amperio.eu to learn more.

