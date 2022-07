Canyon Solar has unveiled a prefabricated solar PV shade structure for commercial carport applications that it claims can be installed at least three times faster than traditional systems and outcompetes rooftop solar PV on a dollar-per-watt basis.From pv magazine Australia Sydney-based manufacturer Canyon Solar has launched a modular solar carport solution for commercial applications that has been specifically designed for rapid installation with company director Will Beaumont claiming the time-saving translates into a significant reduction in site labor requirements and a corresponding cost ...

