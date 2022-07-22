- (PLX AI) - BioGaia Q2 sales SEK 288.1 million vs. estimate SEK 269 million.
- • Q2 EBIT SEK 101.3 million vs. estimate SEK 90 million
|Realtime
|Geld
|Brief
|Zeit
|10,690
|10,880
|08:17
|10,680
|10,880
|08:17
|Zeit
|Aktuelle Nachrichten
|08:10
|BioGaia Q2 Net Income SEK 78.5 Million
|(PLX AI) - BioGaia Q2 sales SEK 288.1 million vs. estimate SEK 269 million.• Q2 EBIT SEK 101.3 million vs. estimate SEK 90 million
► Artikel lesen
|08:06
|BioGaia AB Interim Management Statement - January - June 2022
|14.07.
|BioGaia Q2 Sales SEK 288 Million vs. Estimate SEK 269 Million
|(PLX AI) - BioGaia Q2 EBIT SEK 101 million vs. estimate SEK 90 million.
► Artikel lesen
|14.07.
|BioGaia's result for second quarter to exceed market expectations
|01.07.
|BioGaia launches probiotic product to support children's respiratory health
|Unternehmen / Aktien
|Kurs
|%
|BIOGAIA AB
|10,770
|-0,65 %