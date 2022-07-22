Anzeige
WKN: A14UTJ ISIN: IE00BWY4ZF18 Ticker-Symbol: C5H 
Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares

Cairn Homes Plc (CRN) Cairn Homes Plc: Transaction in Own Shares 22-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

22 July 2022

Cairn Homes plc (the "Company")

Transaction in own shares

The Company announces that on 21 July 2022 it purchased a total of 75,000 of its ordinary shares

of EUR 0.001 each (the "ordinary shares") on Euronext Dublin and the London Stock Exchange through the Company's broker Numis Securities Ltd, as detailed below. The repurchased shares will be cancelled. 

Euronext Dublin London Stock Exchange 
Number of ordinary shares purchased           50,000     25,000 
                            EUR1.092 
Highest price paid (per ordinary share)                 GBP0.932 
 
Lowest price paid (per ordinary share)         EUR1.082     GBP0.923 
 
                                    GBP0.928049 
Volume weighted average price paid (per ordinary share) EUR1.086624

The purchases form part of the Company's share buyback programme announced on 12 January 2022.

Following settlement and cancellation of the above purchases, the Company's total number of ordinary shares in issue shall be 696,562,341 ordinary shares, each carrying the right to one vote. The Company holds nil ordinary shares in treasury.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation), the detailed breakdown of individual trades made by Numis Securities Ltd on behalf of the Company as part of the share buyback programme is set out below.

Contacts:

Cairn Homes plc +353 1 696 4600

Tara Grimley, Company Secretary

Appendix

Transaction Details 

Issuer Name    Cairn Homes plc 
LEI        635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
ISIN       IE00BWY4ZF18 
Intermediary Name Numis Securities Ltd 
Intermediary Code NUSEGB21XXX 
Timezone     GMT 
Currency     EUR & GBP (as indicated below) Euronext Dublin 
Number of shares Price per Share (EUR) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
251       1.086         XDUB      08:32:00      00060140898TRLO0 
1700       1.086         XDUB      08:32:00      00060140897TRLO0 
3400       1.086         XDUB      08:32:00      00060140896TRLO0 
1402       1.086         XDUB      08:32:00      00060140895TRLO0 
2597       1.084         XDUB      09:15:53      00060143861TRLO0 
1343       1.092         XDUB      11:07:53      00060149969TRLO0 
1103       1.092         XDUB      11:07:53      00060149970TRLO0 
1004       1.092         XDUB      11:09:25      00060150038TRLO0 
1004       1.092         XDUB      11:09:57      00060150074TRLO0 
1025       1.092         XDUB      11:10:26      00060150145TRLO0 
1025       1.092         XDUB      11:12:03      00060150222TRLO0 
3184       1.090         XDUB      11:42:53      00060151977TRLO0 
2215       1.092         XDUB      13:03:56      00060154915TRLO0 
4189       1.092         XDUB      13:03:56      00060154916TRLO0 
484       1.086         XDUB      14:04:56      00060157334TRLO0 
891       1.086         XDUB      14:04:56      00060157333TRLO0 
3178       1.086         XDUB      14:04:56      00060157335TRLO0 
482       1.086         XDUB      14:05:21      00060157344TRLO0 
798       1.086         XDUB      14:05:21      00060157343TRLO0 
1432       1.086         XDUB      14:05:21      00060157345TRLO0 
1499       1.082         XDUB      15:18:34      00060162550TRLO0 
2282       1.082         XDUB      15:34:37      00060163806TRLO0 
4462       1.082         XDUB      15:34:37      00060163805TRLO0 
1486       1.082         XDUB      15:39:04      00060164277TRLO0 
2500       1.082         XDUB      15:39:04      00060164276TRLO0 
2500       1.082         XDUB      15:50:04      00060165353TRLO0 
2564       1.088         XDUB      16:12:38      00060167364TRLO0

London Stock Exchange 

Number of shares Price per Share (GBP) Trading Venue Time of Transaction Transaction reference number 
2650       92.70         XLON      08:28:03      00060140647TRLO0 
2556       92.80         XLON      11:31:48      00060151271TRLO0 
1613       92.80         XLON      11:31:48      00060151272TRLO0 
1300       93.20         XLON      13:04:52      00060154966TRLO0 
1399       93.20         XLON      13:04:52      00060154969TRLO0 
80        93.20         XLON      13:04:52      00060154968TRLO0 
1425       93.20         XLON      13:04:52      00060154967TRLO0 
1172       93.10         XLON      14:00:00      00060157133TRLO0 
2720       93.10         XLON      14:00:00      00060157132TRLO0 
3672       92.70         XLON      14:35:41      00060159175TRLO0 
3632       92.30         XLON      15:34:37      00060163804TRLO0 
658       92.70         XLON      16:11:03      00060167150TRLO0 
2123       92.70         XLON      16:29:53      00060169033TRLO0

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:      IE00BWY4ZF18 
Category Code: POS 
TIDM:      CRN 
LEI Code:    635400DPX6WP2KKDOA83 
OAM Categories: 2.4. Acquisition or disposal of the issuer's own shares 
Sequence No.:  176425 
EQS News ID:  1403499 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1403499&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)

