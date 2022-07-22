DJ SWEF: Dividend Declaration

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Ltd (SWEF) SWEF: Dividend Declaration 22-Jul-2022 / 07:00 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement that contains inside information according to REGULATION (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR), transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited

Quarterly Dividend Declaration

Confirms 1.375 pence dividend for Q2 as targeted; equating to a 6.2% annualised dividend yield

This announcement contains price sensitive information.

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited (the "Company") has declared a quarterly dividend in respect of the second quarter of 2022 of 1.375 pence per share as targeted, payable on 26 August 2022 to Shareholders on the register at 5 August 2022. The ex-dividend date will be 4 August 2022. The targeted full year dividend is 5.5 pence per share equating to an annualised dividend yield of 6.2% based on the closing share price on 21 July 2022.

For further information, please contact:

Apex Fund and Corporate Services (Guernsey) Limited as Company Secretary

Duke Le Prevost

T: +44 (0) 203 5303 660

E: Starwood@apexfs.com

Notes:

Starwood European Real Estate Finance Limited is an investment company listed on the main market of the London Stoc k Exchange with an investment objective to provide Shareholders with regular dividends and an attractive total return while limiting downside risk, through the origination, execution, acquisition and servicing of a diversified portfolio of real estate debt investments in the UK and the wider European Union's internal market. www.starwoodeuropeanfinance .com.

The Group's assets are managed by Starwood European Finance Partners Limited, an indirect wholly owned subsidiary of the Starwood Capital Group.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GG00B79WC100 Category Code: DIV TIDM: SWEF LEI Code: 5493004YMVUQ9Z7JGZ50 OAM Categories: 3.1. Additional regulated information required to be disclosed under the laws of a Member State Sequence No.: 176427 EQS News ID: 1403495 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1403495&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2022 02:00 ET (06:00 GMT)