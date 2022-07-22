- (PLX AI) - Invisio Q2 revenue SEK 153.7 million vs. estimate SEK 165 million.
- • Q2 gross margin 57.5% vs. estimate 57.8%
- • Q2 EBITDA margin 2.2%
- • Q2 orders SEK 157.7 million
