Tabula ICAV - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
London, July 21
[22.07.22]
TABULA ICAV
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.07.22
|IE00BN4GXL63
|12,737,000.00
|EUR
|0
|114,274,278.82
|8.9718
|Fund: Tabula EUR IG Bond Paris-aligned Climate UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.07.22
|IE00BN4GXM70
|10,080.00
|SEK
|0
|912,120.98
|90.4882
|Fund: Tabula Gl IG Cr CURVE Stpnr UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.07.22
|IE00BMQ5Y557
|1,227,800.00
|EUR
|0
|120,074,995.21
|97.7969
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.07.22
|IE00BMDWWS85
|143,982.00
|USD
|0
|16,015,078.78
|111.2297
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.07.22
|IE00BN0T9H70
|70,329.00
|GBP
|10,000.0000
|7,795,304.23
|110.8405
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.07.22
|IE00BKX90X67
|310,681.00
|EUR
|0
|33,848,353.40
|108.9489
|Fund: TAB Enhanced US Inflat UCITS ETF USD
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.07.22
|IE00BKX90W50
|59,279.00
|CHF
|0
|6,159,229.28
|103.9024
|Fund: Tabula EU HY Bd Paris Align Ct UCITS ETF
|Valuation Date
|ISIN Code
|Shares in Issue
|Currency
|Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
|NET Asset Value
|NAV per Share
|Ex Dividend Date
|21.07.22
|IE000V6NHO66
|8,052,000.00
|EUR
|0
|71,216,356.79
|8.8446
