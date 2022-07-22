

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - JD Sports Fashion Plc (JD.L), a sports and fashion retail major, said in a update on Friday that its trading for the five month period to June was in line with its expectations. The firm also noted that its business performance is on track to meet its full-year targets.



For the five-month period to June, the Bury-based company's total sales in the Group's like-for-like businesses remained 5 percent ahead of the prior year.



Looking ahead, for the year to January 28, 2023, the retailer maintains its view that the headline profit before tax and exceptional items will be in line with the performance reported in the previous fiscal.



For the year to January 2022, the company had posted its headline profit before tax and exceptional items at 947.2 million pounds.



In addition, the company said: 'The Board also expects that the phasing of the profit in the current year will reflect a more normalised trading pattern with approximately 35 percent to 40 percent of profits generated in the first half.'







