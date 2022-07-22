Anzeige
Der große Gewinner: Rallye scheint jetzt unaufhaltsam / Jetziges Handeln von Vorteil?
Novanta Set to Join S&P MidCap 400; Six Flags Entertainment to Join S&P SmallCap 600

NEW YORK , July 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Novanta Inc. (NASD: NOVT) will replace Six Flags Entertainment Corp. (NYSE: SIX) in the S&P MidCap 400, and Six Flags will replace Natus Medical Inc. (NASD: NTUS) in the S&P SmallCap 600 effective prior to the opening of trading on Tuesday, July 26 . ArchiMed acquired Natus Medical in a deal that closed today. Six Flags Entertainment is more representative of the small-cap market space.

Following is a summary of the changes that will take place prior to the open of trading on the effective date:

Effective Date

Index Name      

Action

Company Name

Ticker

GICS Sector

July 26, 2022

S&P MidCap 400

Addition

Novanta

NOVT

Information Technology


S&P MidCap 400

Deletion

Six Flags Entertainment

SIX

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Addition

Six Flags Entertainment

SIX

Consumer Discretionary


S&P SmallCap 600

Deletion

Natus Medical

NTUS

Health Care

For more information about S&P Dow Jones Indices, please visit www.spdji.com

ABOUT S&P DOW JONES INDICES

S&P Dow Jones Indices is the largest global resource for essential index-based concepts, data and research, and home to iconic financial market indicators, such as the S&P 500® and the Dow Jones Industrial Average®. More assets are invested in products based on our indices than products based on indices from any other provider in the world. Since Charles Dow invented the first index in 1884, S&P DJI has been innovating and developing indices across the spectrum of asset classes helping to define the way investors measure and trade the markets.

S&P Dow Jones Indices is a division of S&P Global (NYSE: SPGI), which provides essential intelligence for individuals, companies, and governments to make decisions with confidence. For more information, visit www.spdji.com.

FOR MORE INFORMATION:

S&P Dow Jones Indices

Media Inquiries

SOURCE S&P Dow Jones Indices

© 2022 PR Newswire
