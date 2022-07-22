

BERLIN (dpa-AFX) - German aircraft engine manufacturer MTU Aero Engines AG (MTUAY.PK) said that it has received contracts totaling about $600 million at the Farnborough International Air Show.



New orders for the geared turbofan (GTF) make up the lion's share of the orders from the trade fair.



According to MTU Aero Engines, Air Lease Corp. will equip 80 A320neo aircraft with GTF engines. The GTF will also be used in the lessor's 76 newly ordered A220 planes. Delta Air Lines has also opted for the A220 with PW1500G engines and has ordered twelve such aircraft. Porter Airlines placed an order with Embraer for 20 E195-E2 with PW1900G engines.



MTU said it is also benefiting from a Boeing 777X order: All Nippon Airlines has ordered two freighters with GE9X engines. Lufthansa will now equip its recently ordered Boeing 777-8 freighter aircraft with 14 GE9X engines.







Copyright(c) 2022 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

MTU AERO ENGINES-Aktie komplett kostenlos handeln - auf Smartbroker.de