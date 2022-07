Nordea Bank Abp has decided to increase the maximum amount of an Instrument. Trading continues with the updated identifiers as of July 25, 2022 Updated identifiers as of July 25, 2022: Trading code: BEAR OMXCX5 NOND ISIN-code: DK0061016821 Order book id: 157678 Amount: 15,000,000 Nasdaq Copenhagen A/S, Issuer Surveillance, surveillancedk@nasdaq.com, +45 33 93 33 66