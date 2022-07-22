The "Freight Logistics Market in Spain 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

The freight logistics market in Spain is poised to grow by 5.39 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period. The report on the freight logistics market in spain provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.

The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current country's market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing outsourcing in logistics, an increased number of government initiatives, and reduced freight transportation costs.

Market Segmentation

By End-user:

Manufacturing

Automotive

Consumer goods

Food and beverage

Others

By Type:

Road

Maritime

Rail

Air

This study identifies the growing popularity of multimodal transportation as one of the prime factors driving the freight logistics market in Spain growth during the next few years. Also, rising need for IoT in smart freight logistics systems and increasing use of cloud technology in freight logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Market Landscape

3 Market Sizing

4 Five Forces Analysis

5 Market Segmentation by End-user

6 Market Segmentation by Type

7 Customer Landscape

8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

9 Vendor Landscape

10 Vendor Analysis

Companies Mentioned

Carreras Grupo Logistico Sa

CEVA Logistics AG

Compania de Distribucion Intergral Logista Holding S.A

DACHSER SE

Deutsche Bahn AG

Deutsche Post AG

DSV Panalpina AS

FedEx Corp.

GEFCO Group

Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co.

