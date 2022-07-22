The "Freight Logistics Market in Spain 2022-2026" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The freight logistics market in Spain is poised to grow by 5.39 bn during 2022-2026, accelerating at a CAGR of 4.26% during the forecast period. The report on the freight logistics market in spain provides a holistic analysis, market size and forecast, trends, growth drivers, and challenges, as well as vendor analysis covering around 25 vendors.
The report offers an up-to-date analysis of the current country's market scenario, the latest trends and drivers, and the overall market environment. The market is driven by increasing outsourcing in logistics, an increased number of government initiatives, and reduced freight transportation costs.
Market Segmentation
By End-user:
- Manufacturing
- Automotive
- Consumer goods
- Food and beverage
- Others
By Type:
- Road
- Maritime
- Rail
- Air
This study identifies the growing popularity of multimodal transportation as one of the prime factors driving the freight logistics market in Spain growth during the next few years. Also, rising need for IoT in smart freight logistics systems and increasing use of cloud technology in freight logistics will lead to sizable demand in the market.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Market Landscape
3 Market Sizing
4 Five Forces Analysis
5 Market Segmentation by End-user
6 Market Segmentation by Type
7 Customer Landscape
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
9 Vendor Landscape
10 Vendor Analysis
Companies Mentioned
- Carreras Grupo Logistico Sa
- CEVA Logistics AG
- Compania de Distribucion Intergral Logista Holding S.A
- DACHSER SE
- Deutsche Bahn AG
- Deutsche Post AG
- DSV Panalpina AS
- FedEx Corp.
- GEFCO Group
- Hellmann Worldwide Logistics SE and Co.
For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/cjnj0u
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005140/en/
Contacts:
ResearchAndMarkets.com
Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900