DJ Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)

Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (GILS LN) Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jul-2022 / 11:21 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

Net Asset Value(s)

FUND: Lyxor Core UK Government Bond (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist

DEALING DATE: 21-Jul-2022

NAV PER SHARE: GBP: 120.0953

NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 5698373

CODE: GILS LN

ISIN: LU1407892592

-----------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: LU1407892592 Category Code: NAV TIDM: GILS LN Sequence No.: 176608 EQS News ID: 1404007 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1404007&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2022 05:21 ET (09:21 GMT)