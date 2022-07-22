DJ Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s)
Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist (MIBX LN) Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist: Net Asset Value(s) 22-Jul-2022 / 11:23 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
----------------------------------------------------------------------
Net Asset Value(s)
FUND: Lyxor FTSE MIB (DR) UCITS ETF - Dist
DEALING DATE: 21-Jul-2022
NAV PER SHARE: EUR: 20.5798
NUMBER OF SHARES IN ISSUE: 18560866
CODE: MIBX LN
ISIN: FR0010010827
----------------------------------------------------------------------
ISIN: FR0010010827 Category Code: NAV TIDM: MIBX LN Sequence No.: 176574 EQS News ID: 1403939 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------
Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1403939&application_name=news
(END) Dow Jones Newswires
July 22, 2022 05:23 ET (09:23 GMT)