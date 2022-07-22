

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Oil extended losses on Friday amid demand worries and concerns over returning energy supply from Libya and Russia.



Benchmark Brent crude futures fell half a percent to $103.31 a barrel, while WTI crude futures were down 0.8 percent at $95.61.



Recession worries were back on investors' radar after social media company Snap Plc missed on the top and bottom lines in its second-quarter earnings report and said it plans to 'substantially' slow its rate of hiring as well as the rate of operating expense growth.



Investors were also reacting to signs of lackluster U.S. gasoline demand and expanding stockpiles.



Data released earlier this week showed that U.S. gasoline demand had dropped nearly 8 percent from a year earlier in the midst of the peak summer driving season.



Libya resumed oil exports and Russia began sending natural gas to Europe through the Nord Stream pipeline, helping ease supply concerns.







