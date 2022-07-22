The North Macedonian government increased the size limit for PV installations under net metering, launched a €1 million rebate scheme, and is now planning to eliminate all grid fees for prosumers.The government of North Macedonia has recently improved the net metering scheme for solar installations and has launched a €1 billion rebate scheme to support the deployment of rooftop PV systems under the scheme. The Ministry of Economy improved the net metering regime by increasing the maximum size for residential PV systems eligible to inject surplus power into the grid from 4 to 6 kW and from 20 to ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...