- (PLX AI) - Schlumberger Q2 EPS USD 0.67.
- • Q2 adjusted EPS USD 0.5
- • Q2 adjusted EBITDA margin 22.6%
- • Q2 revenue USD 6,773 million
- • Q2 adjusted EBITDA USD 1,530 million
- • 2022 year-on-year revenue growth is now expected to be in the high-teens which translates to full-year revenue of at least $27 billion
- • Higher revenue to result in earnings that exceed our previous expectations, given our ambition to exit the year with adjusted EBITDA margins 200 basis points higher than in the fourth quarter of 2021f, CEO says
