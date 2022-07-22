

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - HCA Healthcare, Inc. (HCA) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year but beat the Street estimates.



The company's earnings totaled $1.16 billion, or $3.90 per share. This compares with $1.45 billion, or $4.36 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Analysts on average had expected the company to earn $3.70 per share, according to figures compiled by Thomson Reuters. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 2.6% to $14.82 billion from $14.44 billion last year.



HCA Healthcare, Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $1.16 Bln. vs. $1.45 Bln. last year. -EPS (Q2): $3.90 vs. $4.36 last year. -Analyst Estimates: $3.70 -Revenue (Q2): $14.82 Bln vs. $14.44 Bln last year.



