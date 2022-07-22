

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Roper Technologies Inc. (ROP) released earnings for second quarter that decreased from the same period last year



The company's bottom line totaled $268.8 M, or $2.52 per share. This compares with $286.3 M, or $2.69 per share, in last year's second quarter.



Excluding items, Roper Technologies Inc. reported adjusted earnings of $3.95 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the quarter rose 10.1% to $1.31 billion from $1.19 billion last year.



Roper Technologies Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings (Q2): $268.8 M. vs. $286.3 M. last year. -EPS (Q2): $2.52 vs. $2.69 last year. -Revenue (Q2): $1.31 Bln vs. $1.19 Bln last year.



-Guidance: Next quarter EPS guidance: $3.42 - $3.46 Full year EPS guidance: $13.46 - $13.62



