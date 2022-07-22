- (PLX AI) - Twitter Q2 operating loss USD -344 million.
- • Q2 net income USD -270 million
- • Q2 revenue USD 1,176.66 million vs. estimate USD 1,316 million
- • Q2 capex USD 154 million
- • Says revenue reflecting advertising industry headwinds associated with the macroenvironment as well as uncertainty related to the pending acquisition of Twitter by an affiliate of Elon Musk
- • Says exact timing of completion of the merger, if at all, cannot be predicted because the merger is subject to ongoing litigation, adoption of the merger agreement by our stockholders and the satisfaction of the remaining closing conditions
