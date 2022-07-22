

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Below are the earnings highlights for Twitter, Inc. (TWTR):



Earnings: -$270.01 million in Q2 vs. $65.65 million in the same period last year. EPS: -$0.35 in Q2 vs. $0.08 in the same period last year. Excluding items, Twitter, Inc. reported adjusted earnings of -$57.73 million or -$0.08 per share for the period.



Analysts projected $0.14 per share Revenue: $1.18 billion in Q2 vs. $1.19 billion in the same period last year.



