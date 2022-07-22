New shared kitchen space in Victoria expected to open this summer

Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - July 22, 2022) - Coho Collective (TSXV: COHO) ("Coho" or the "Company"), creator of Canada's premier commissary kitchen and food production spaces, is excited to announce the imminent opening of a new facility ("Coho Victoria"), located at 1701 Douglas Street, Victoria, British Columbia, by August of 2022. Coho Victoria is part of Coho's long-term mission to build lasting communities in the food and beverage technology industry across the country.

Coho Victoria will be Coho's first physical footprint on Vancouver Island, where there is a high demand for shared kitchen spaces and real estate as a whole. Located in the heart of Victoria's downtown core at The Victoria Public Market at the Hudson, the 2,324 square foot space features eight stations for up to 16 potential businesses, including ghost kitchens, caterers, consumer packaged goods companies, and R&D for restaurants.

"Victoria is one of the most beautiful cities in British Columbia, and one with diverse population growth," says Andrew Barnes, CEO of Coho Collective. "We have big plans in this city and are thrilled to announce the opening of our new commissary kitchen in our province's capital and help to drive more food concepts to the area. This is our first Victoria location and a second is expected to open this fall."

About Coho

Coho is a growth stage, community-driven, commercial real estate and food technology company that provides private and shared kitchen and production space to food companies from start-ups to restaurant groups seeking turnkey solutions and business services. Each of the Company's customers, called "Members", are revenue generating companies that have signed a membership agreement with Coho for an agreed upon term. The concept falls in line with a rapidly growing trend in the food-delivery industry for delivery-only and/or virtual restaurant concepts. For more information about how Coho is growing and innovating in the commissary space, visit https://www.cohocommissary.com.

Media Contact:

Sophia Cheng, Media Relations

sophia@sophiachengpr.com

(604) 828-3102

Investor Relations Contacts:

Andrew Barnes, Chief Executive Officer

andrew@cohocommissary.com

(778) 877-6513

Investor Relations

invest@cohocommissary.com

(604) 243-7355

Forward-Looking Information

This press release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, which reflect management's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control, which could cause actual results and events to differ materially from those that are disclosed in or implied by such forward-looking information. Such risks and uncertainties include, but are not limited to, Coho's ability to open the locations described in this press release substantially in accordance with the timelines indicated above, the ability of the Company to execute on its strategy and the factors discussed under "Risk Factors" in the final long-form prospectus of the Company dated May 27, 2022. Coho disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements.

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/131573