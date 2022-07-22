The "Switzerland: E-Cigarette Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report not only provides a comprehensive overview of the current regulatory regime in place in Switzerland but also provides detail of possible future restrictions.
The Federal Tobacco Products Act, which was approved by the Swiss parliament and is expected to come into force by mid-2023, among other regulations, distinguishes between e-cigarettes with and without nicotine, establishes product and packaging restrictions, bans the sale to under-18s, and restricts advertising and vaping in public.
It covers everything from product restrictions and labeling and packaging requirements to advertising, taxation, and notification.
Key Topics Covered:
1. Executive Summary
2. Outlook
3. Switzerland: The Basics
4. National Regulatory Framework
5. Age Restrictions
6. Product Restrictions
7. Labelling And Packaging
8. Obligation To Notify
9. Retail Channel Restrictions
10. Public Usage
11. Advertising And Marketing
12. Taxation
13. Enforcement
14. Relevant Laws
15. Relevant Bodies
