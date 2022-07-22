NEO Finance AB: NEO Finance, AB Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

NEO Finance, AB (Company) received notifications of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities (attached). Notifications have been received in respect of execution of option transactions under Share grant rules (Rules) approved by the general shareholders' meeting on 2022-06-17. Under the Rules and respective decisions of the competent bodies of the Company, a total of 87,914 units of shares were assigned to Employees discharging managerial responsibilities (notifications about option agreements executed in respect of such shares are attached to this notification). Under such option agreements, Employees discharging managerial responsibilities will have the right to choose whether to receive from the Company the shares specified in their option agreements, i.e. the first part of shares to be purchased no earlier than after 3 years, the second part of shares to be purchased no earlier than after 4 years, the third part of shares to be purchased no earlier than after 5 years. Employees discharging managerial responsibilities will be able to purchase shares by paying EUR 0.25 per share for a partial fee. Head of Adminstration Paulius Tarbunas Email: paulius.tarbunas@neofinance.com Attachment: https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1080795