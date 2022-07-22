Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Der große Gewinner: Rallye scheint jetzt unaufhaltsam / Jetziges Handeln von Vorteil?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
GlobeNewswire
22.07.2022 | 15:41
60 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

NEO Finance AB: NEO Finance, AB Notification of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities

NEO Finance, AB (Company) received notifications of transactions by persons
discharging managerial responsibilities (attached). 

Notifications have been received in respect of execution of option transactions
under Share grant rules (Rules) approved by the general shareholders' meeting
on 2022-06-17. 

Under the Rules and respective decisions of the competent bodies of the
Company, a total of 87,914 units of shares were assigned to Employees
discharging managerial responsibilities (notifications about option agreements
executed in respect of such shares are attached to this notification). 

Under such option agreements, Employees discharging managerial responsibilities
will have the right to choose whether to receive from the Company the shares
specified in their option agreements, i.e. the first part of shares to be
purchased no earlier than after 3 years, the second part of shares to be
purchased no earlier than after 4 years, the third part of shares to be
purchased no earlier than after 5 years. Employees discharging managerial
responsibilities will be able to purchase shares by paying EUR 0.25 per share
for a partial fee. 





Head of Adminstration
Paulius Tarbunas
Email: paulius.tarbunas@neofinance.com

Attachment:
https://cns.omxgroup.com/cds/DisclosureAttachmentServlet?messageAttachmentId=1080795
Kostenloser Wertpapierhandel auf Smartbroker.de
© 2022 GlobeNewswire
Werbehinweise: Die Billigung des Basisprospekts durch die BaFin ist nicht als ihre Befürwortung der angebotenen Wertpapiere zu verstehen. Wir empfehlen Interessenten und potenziellen Anlegern den Basisprospekt und die Endgültigen Bedingungen zu lesen, bevor sie eine Anlageentscheidung treffen, um sich möglichst umfassend zu informieren, insbesondere über die potenziellen Risiken und Chancen des Wertpapiers. Sie sind im Begriff, ein Produkt zu erwerben, das nicht einfach ist und schwer zu verstehen sein kann.