BlackRock Energy and Resources Income Trust Plc - Portfolio Update





Commenting on the markets, Tom Holl and Mark Hume, representing the Investment Manager noted:



The Company's NAV returned -14.8% during the month of June (in GBP terms).



Global stock markets fell during June with the US Fed indicating further interest rate rises in response to inflation remaining at higher levels. However global economic growth is already showing signs of slowing leading to fears that higher interest rates will lead to recession.



Tensions between Russia and Europe increased with Russian gas supplies being reduced to Europe, where higher energy prices are contributing to price inflation. Having performed strongly to the end of May, June saw a sharp pullback in energy equities as fears around a recession mounted. Physical energy markets appeared to remain tight, despite the market pullback and there were modest supply disruptions around the world, due to protests, strikes and outages. Strong refining margins and the shape of the forward oil curve continue to suggest that the physical market for oil remains tight. Natural gas prices in the US fell, with the Henry Hub price falling -34% to $5.42/mmbtu. Brent and WTI oil prices fell -4.6% and -6.1%, ending the month at $120/bbl and $108/bbl respectively.



June was a torrid month for the mining sector, with the benchmark index recording its worst month in over 10 years. This took the mining sector into negative territory so far in 2022 but it remains meaningfully ahead of broader equity markets on a year-to-date basis. Rising concerns around a potential impending global recession and slowing Chinese commodity demand, as the country continues to pursue a zero-COVID policy, contributed to the falls. There had been optimism at the end of May around China lockdowns beginning to ease but progress through June proved slower than the market had hoped for. Mined commodity prices were down across the board with, for example, iron ore (62% fe), copper and nickel prices down -11.9%, -12.6% and -20.1% respectively. The gold price was also down -1.6%, as US dollar strength was a headwind, but held up better than the other mined commodities on 'safe-haven' demand amidst geopolitical risk. Meanwhile, cost inflation was a key theme during the month with a number of miners reporting higher-than-expected costs driven by labour shortages and high energy prices.



Within the energy transition theme, President Biden announced an amendment to the US anti-circumvention rules that would delay Chinese solar import restrictions. This had previously been impacting US solar stocks. China announced supportive economic measures as it eased covid related lockdowns. This included support for the auto industry.



All data points in US dollar terms unless otherwise specified. Commodity price moves sourced from Thomson Reuters Datastream.



22 July 2022