WKN: A1JGY5 ISIN: GB00B5N0P849 Ticker-Symbol: JWG1 
Tradegate
19.07.22
11:30 Uhr
1,720 Euro
-0,050
-2,82 %
Branche
Öl/Gas
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-250
1-Jahres-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
1,7601,82016:36
1,7801,81016:35
PR Newswire
22.07.2022 | 16:04
87 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

WOOD GROUP (JOHN) PLC - Director/PDMR Shareholding

PR Newswire

London, July 22

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
DAVID KEMP
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/statusCHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
PARTNERSHIP SHARES£1.5199
MATCHING SHARES£NIL49
d)Aggregated information
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
- Aggregated volume
- Price
99
£1.51
MATCHING SHARES
- Aggregated volume
- Price
49
£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2022-07-21
f)Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
MICHAEL COLLINS
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status EXECUTIVE PRESIDENT - PROJECTS
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
PARTNERSHIP SHARES£1.5199
MATCHING SHARES£NIL49
d)Aggregated information
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
- Aggregated volume
- Price
99
£1.51
MATCHING SHARES
- Aggregated volume
- Price
49
£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2022-07-21
f)Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE

JOHN WOOD GROUP PLC

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a)Name
MARTIN MCINTYRE
2Reason for the notification
a)Position/status GENERAL COUNSEL & COMPANY SECRTARY
b)Initial notification/AmendmentINITIAL NOTIFICATION
3Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a)NameJOHN WOOD GROUP PLC
b)LEI549300PLYY6I10B6S323
4Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument;
(ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted
a)Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument

Identification code		 ORDINARY SHARES OF 4 2/7 PENCE EACH


GB00B5N0P849
b)Nature of the transactionACQUISITION OF PARTNERSHIP SHARES IN THE WOOD SHARE INCENTIVE PLAN AND AWARD OF NIL COST MATCHING SHARES
c)Price(s) and volume(s)Price(s)Volume(s)
PARTNERSHIP SHARES£1.5199
MATCHING SHARES£NIL49
d)Aggregated information
PARTNERSHIP SHARES
- Aggregated volume
- Price
99
£1.51
MATCHING SHARES
- Aggregated volume
- Price
49
£NIL
e)Date of the transaction
2022-07-21
f)Place of the transaction
OUTSIDE A TRADING VENUE
