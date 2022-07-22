In other news, Toyota unveiled plans to roll out light-duty hydrogen fuel-cell trucks for the Japanese market next year and the UK has launched a contract for difference scheme for large scale hydrogen projects. Furthermore, Japanese scientists have designed a ruthenium complex with a nitrogen-containing organic compound to improve high-temperature proton conduction in fuel cells.Natural gas prices are currently higher than the levelized cost of hydrogen (LCOH) for a series of technologies in the UK, Sweden, Italy, Spain, France, Poland, and Germany, according to data provided by BloombergNEF ...

Den vollständigen Artikel lesen ...