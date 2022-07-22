The "Greece: E-Cigarette Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report provides a comprehensive overview of the current regulatory regime in place in Greece for e-cigarettes and their relating products. It covers all policy areas from product restrictions and labeling and packaging rules to notification, advertising, and taxation.

Greece introduced product-specific legislation for e-cigarettes with Law 4419/2016 on 20th September 2016, bringing its legal regime in line with the EU's Tobacco Products Directive.

Key Topics Covered:

1 Executive Summary

2 Outlook

3 Greece: The Basics

4 National Regulatory Framework

5 Age Restrictions

6 Product Restrictions

7 Labelling And Packaging

8 Obligation To Notify

9 Retail Channel Restrictions

10 Public Usage

11 Advertising And Marketing

12 Taxation

13 Sanctions

14 Relevant Laws

15 Relevant Bodies

16 How Greek E-Cigarette Regulation Evolved

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/hl9cn3

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20220722005354/en/

Contacts:

ResearchAndMarkets.com

Laura Wood, Senior Press Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call 1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call 1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900