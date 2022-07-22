The "Greece: E-Cigarette Regulation" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
This report provides a comprehensive overview of the current regulatory regime in place in Greece for e-cigarettes and their relating products. It covers all policy areas from product restrictions and labeling and packaging rules to notification, advertising, and taxation.
Greece introduced product-specific legislation for e-cigarettes with Law 4419/2016 on 20th September 2016, bringing its legal regime in line with the EU's Tobacco Products Directive.
Key Topics Covered:
1 Executive Summary
2 Outlook
3 Greece: The Basics
4 National Regulatory Framework
5 Age Restrictions
6 Product Restrictions
7 Labelling And Packaging
8 Obligation To Notify
9 Retail Channel Restrictions
10 Public Usage
11 Advertising And Marketing
12 Taxation
13 Sanctions
14 Relevant Laws
15 Relevant Bodies
16 How Greek E-Cigarette Regulation Evolved
