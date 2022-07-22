

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The number of people dying in the United States due to Covid has increased by 34 percent and Covid-positive cases rose by 24 percent over the last two weeks, according to the New York Times latest tally.



With 154177 new cases reporting on Thursday, the total number of people infected with coronavirus in the United States has risen to 90,208,740, as per Johns Hopkins University's latest data.



531 additional deaths on the same day took the total U.S. Covid casualties to 1,026,308.



Ohio reported the most number of cases - 26,610 - while Florida reported most deaths - 100.



87,107,075 people have so far recovered from the disease, the Worldometer tally shows.



2322 additional deaths were reported globally on Thursday, taking the total number of people who lost their lives due to the pandemic so far to 6,379,872.



More than 42000 people are currently in American hospitals with the deadly virus, an increase of 18 percent over the last two weeks. More than 4700 of these patients are admitted in intensive care units, marking 17 percent rise in a fortnight.



As per the latest data published by the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, 222,950,194 Americans, or 67.2 percent of the eligible population, have been administered both doses of Covid vaccine so far. This includes 91.8 percent of people above 65.



48.2 percent of the eligible population, or 107,468,726 people, have already received a booster dose that is recommended to provide additional protection from the killer virus.







