- (PLX AI) - Alpha Bank agreement with Hoist Finance in relation to Project Light, the disposal of a Portfolio of Unsecured NonPerforming Loans.
- • Alpha Bank binding agreement with Hoist Finance for disposal of a Portfolio of Unsecured Non-Performing Loans of a total outstanding balance of Euro 0.4 billion and of a total gross book value of Euro 0.2 billion as of 30.09.2021
- • Consideration agreed at Euro 34 million
- • The Transaction further de-risks the balance sheet of the Bank, reducing the NPE ratio by c. 0.5 percentage point and is expected to be completed within Q4 2022
