Director/PDMR Shareholding -2

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Director/PDMR Shareholding 22-Jul-2022 / 16:08 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AVEVA Group plc

(the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 20 July 2022 share awards(1) ('the Award/Awards') were granted under the AVEVA Deferred Share Bonus Plan ('AVEVA DSBP') in favour of certain Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMR'), as set out in the table below.

The Awards were granted with a proportion of the annual bonus being deferred. The Awards will vest in three equal parts, with one third of the award vesting on each anniversary of the date set for vest, which is 24 June.

Name Role Number of Shares Subject to the Award(4) Peter Herweck Chief Executive Officer 18,752(2) Caspar Herzberg Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer 2,779(2) James Kidd Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer 3,566(2) Andrew McCloskey Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D 6,038(3) 1. The Awards were made in respect of the Company's ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each. 2. These Awards were granted as nil-cost options under the rules of the AVEVA DSBP. 3. This Award was granted as a conditional share award under the rules of the AVEVA DSBP. 4. The number of shares were calculated using a price of GBP22.70 per share, being the five-day average shareprice immediately preceding the date of grant.

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries:

AVEVA Group plc Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)7789 818684 FTI Consulting LLP +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Peter Herweck 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Executive Officer Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA DSBP b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 18,752 Nil 18,752 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume -- Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Caspar Herzberg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA DSBP b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 2,779 Nil 2,779 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume -- Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name James Kidd 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA DSBP b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 3,566 Nil 3,566 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume -- Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Andrew McCloskey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D

(MORE TO FOLLOW) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2022 11:08 ET (15:08 GMT)

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding -2-

Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA DSBP b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 6,038 Nil 6,038 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume -- Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Category Code: DSH TIDM: AVV LEI Code: 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 OAM Categories: 2.1. Home Member State Sequence No.: 176716 EQS News ID: 1404425 End of Announcement EQS News Service =------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1404425&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2022 11:08 ET (15:08 GMT)