WKN: A1W0MM ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Ticker-Symbol: 4A91 
Frankfurt
22.07.22
08:01 Uhr
27,200 Euro
+0,400
+1,49 %
Branche
IT-Dienstleistungen
Aktienmarkt
FTSE-100
FTSE techMARK Focus
1-Jahres-Chart
AVEVA GROUP PLC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
AVEVA GROUP PLC 5-Tage-Chart
RealtimeGeldBriefZeit
27,80028,40019:25
28,00028,20019:21
Dow Jones News
22.07.2022 | 17:43
AVEVA Group plc: Director/PDMR Shareholding

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc (AVV) Director/PDMR Shareholding 22-Jul-2022 / 16:11 GMT/BST Dissemination of a Regulatory Announcement, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

AVEVA Group plc

(the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 20 July 2022 share awards(1) ('the Award/Awards') were granted under the AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan ('AVEVA LTIP') in favour of certain Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMR'), as set out in the table below. 

Name       Role                      Number of Shares Subject to the Award(5) 
Kim Custeau    EVP, Portfolio                 6,278(4) 
Brian DiBenedetto Chief Financial Officer             22,882(4) 
Rónán de Hooge  EVP, Cloud Platform Business          8,938(4) 
Kimthu Doan    EVP, Customer Success and Renewals       8,938(4) 
Caspar Herzberg  Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer 21,274(2) 
Caoimhe Keogan  Chief People Officer              14,590(2) 
James Kidd    Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer    35,022(2)(3) 
Helen Lamprell  General Counsel and Company Secretary      13,546(2) 
Andrew McCloskey Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D     17,663(4) 
Rob McGreevy   Chief Product Officer              18,523(4) 
Rashesh Mody   EVP, Operations Business            8,488(4) 
Amish Sabharwal  EVP, Engineering Business            8,190(4) 1. The Awards were made in respect of the Company's ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each. 2. These Awards were granted as nil-cost options under the rules of the AVEVA LTIP. 3. The vesting of the Award is subject to the continued employment of the participant and satisfaction ofcertain performance conditions disclosed in the Company's 2022 Annual Report published on 14 June 2022. 4. These Awards were granted as conditional share awards under the rules of the AVEVA LTIP. 5. The number of shares were calculated using a price of GBP22.70 per share, being the five-day average shareprice immediately preceding the date of grant.

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries: 

AVEVA Group plc 
Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 
Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations      +44 (0)7789 818684 
FTI Consulting LLP 
                           +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 
Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation. 

1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Kim Custeau 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       EVP, Portfolio 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Grant of conditional share award made under 
                                     the AVEVA LTIP 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                6,278 
                                     Nil 
 
 
                                     6,278 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)         -- Aggregated volume 
          -- Price                 Nil 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-07-20 
                                     Outside a trading venue 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Brian DiBenedetto 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Chief Financial Officer 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Grant of conditional share award made under 
                                     the AVEVA LTIP 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                22,882 
                                     Nil 
 
 
                                     22,882 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)         -- Aggregated volume 
          -- Price                 Nil 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-07-20 
                                     Outside a trading venue 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Rónán de Hooge 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       EVP, Cloud Platform Business 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Grant of conditional share award made under 
                                     the AVEVA LTIP 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                8,938 
                                     Nil 
 
 
                                     8,938 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)         -- Aggregated volume 
          -- Price                 Nil 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-07-20 

                                     Outside a trading venue 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Kimthu Doan 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       EVP, Customer Success and Renewals 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Grant of conditional share award made under 
                                     the AVEVA LTIP 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                8,938 
                                     Nil 
 
 
                                     8,938 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)         -- Aggregated volume 
          -- Price                 Nil 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-07-20 
                                     Outside a trading venue 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Caspar Herzberg 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue 
                                     Officer 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Grant of nil-cost options made under the 
                                     AVEVA LTIP 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                21,274 
                                     Nil 
 
 
                                     21,274 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)         -- Aggregated volume 
          -- Price                 Nil 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-07-20 
                                     Outside a trading venue 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Caoimhe Keogan 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Chief People Officer 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Grant of nil-cost options made under the 
                                     AVEVA LTIP 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                14,590 
                                     Nil 
 
 
                                     14,590 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)         -- Aggregated volume 
          -- Price                 Nil 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-07-20 
                                     Outside a trading venue 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            James Kidd 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Grant of nil-cost options made under the 
                                     AVEVA LTIP 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                35,022 
                                     Nil 
 
 
                                     35,022 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)         -- Aggregated volume 
          -- Price                 Nil 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-07-20 
                                     Outside a trading venue 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Helen Lamprell 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       General Counsel and Company Secretary 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Grant of nil-cost options made under the 
b)      Nature of the transaction                  AVEVA LTIP 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                13,546 
                                     Nil 
 
 
                                     13,546 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)         -- Aggregated volume 
          -- Price                 Nil 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-07-20 
                                     Outside a trading venue 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Andrew McCloskey 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Grant of conditional share award made under 
                                     the AVEVA LTIP 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                17,663 
                                     Nil 
 
 
                                     17,663 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)         -- Aggregated volume 
          -- Price                 Nil 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-07-20 
                                     Outside a trading venue 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Rob McGreevy 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       Chief Product Officer 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Grant of conditional share award made under 
                                     the AVEVA LTIP 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                18,523 
                                     Nil 
 
 
                                     18,523 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)         -- Aggregated volume 
          -- Price                 Nil 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-07-20 
                                     Outside a trading venue 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Rashesh Mody 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       EVP, Operations Business 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Grant of conditional share award made under 
                                     the AVEVA LTIP 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                8,488 
                                     Nil 
 
 
                                     8,488 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)         -- Aggregated volume 
          -- Price                 Nil 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-07-20 
                                     Outside a trading venue 
f)      Place of the transaction 
 
1       Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates 
a)      Name                            Amish Sabharwal 
2       Reason for the notification 
a)      Position/status                       EVP, Engineering Business 
                                     Initial notification 
b)      Initial notification/ Amendment 
 
3       Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction 
       monitor 
                                     AVEVA Group plc 
a)      Name 
 
b)      LEI                             213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
4       Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of 
       transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted 
                                     Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each 
       Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument 
a) 
       Identification code 
                                     ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 
                                     Grant of conditional share award made under 
                                     the AVEVA LTIP 
b)      Nature of the transaction 
 
 
                                                Volume(s) 
                                     Price(s) 
 
c)      Price(s) and volume(s) 
                                                8,190 
                                     Nil 
 
 
                                     8,190 
       Aggregated information 
 
d)         -- Aggregated volume 
          -- Price                 Nil 
 
 
e)      Date of the transaction                   2022-07-20 
                                     Outside a trading venue 
f)      Place of the transaction

----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------- 

ISIN:     GB00BBG9VN75 
Category Code: DSH 
TIDM:     AVV 
LEI Code:   213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 
Sequence No.: 176717 
EQS News ID:  1404431 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1404431&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2022 11:11 ET (15:11 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
