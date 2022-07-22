Director/PDMR Shareholding -4

DJ Director/PDMR Shareholding

AVEVA Group plc

(the 'Company')

Director/PDMR Shareholding

The Company announces that on 20 July 2022 share awards(1) ('the Award/Awards') were granted under the AVEVA Long Term Incentive Plan ('AVEVA LTIP') in favour of certain Persons Discharging Managerial Responsibilities ('PDMR'), as set out in the table below.

Name Role Number of Shares Subject to the Award(5) Kim Custeau EVP, Portfolio 6,278(4) Brian DiBenedetto Chief Financial Officer 22,882(4) Rónán de Hooge EVP, Cloud Platform Business 8,938(4) Kimthu Doan EVP, Customer Success and Renewals 8,938(4) Caspar Herzberg Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer 21,274(2) Caoimhe Keogan Chief People Officer 14,590(2) James Kidd Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer 35,022(2)(3) Helen Lamprell General Counsel and Company Secretary 13,546(2) Andrew McCloskey Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D 17,663(4) Rob McGreevy Chief Product Officer 18,523(4) Rashesh Mody EVP, Operations Business 8,488(4) Amish Sabharwal EVP, Engineering Business 8,190(4) 1. The Awards were made in respect of the Company's ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each. 2. These Awards were granted as nil-cost options under the rules of the AVEVA LTIP. 3. The vesting of the Award is subject to the continued employment of the participant and satisfaction ofcertain performance conditions disclosed in the Company's 2022 Annual Report published on 14 June 2022. 4. These Awards were granted as conditional share awards under the rules of the AVEVA LTIP. 5. The number of shares were calculated using a price of GBP22.70 per share, being the five-day average shareprice immediately preceding the date of grant.

For further details, please contact:

Enquiries:

AVEVA Group plc Helen Lamprell, General Counsel and Company Secretary +44 (0)1223 556655 Matt Springett, Head of Investor Relations +44 (0)7789 818684 FTI Consulting LLP +44 (0) 20 3727 1000 Edward Bridges/Dwight Burden

The notification below is made in accordance with the requirements of the Market Abuse Regulation.

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Kim Custeau 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Portfolio Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 6,278 Nil 6,278 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume -- Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Brian DiBenedetto 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Financial Officer Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 22,882 Nil 22,882 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume -- Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rónán de Hooge 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Cloud Platform Business Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 8,938 Nil 8,938 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume -- Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20

Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Kimthu Doan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Customer Success and Renewals Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 8,938 Nil 8,938 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume -- Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Caspar Herzberg 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Operating Officer & Chief Revenue Officer Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA LTIP b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 21,274 Nil 21,274 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume -- Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Caoimhe Keogan 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief People Officer Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA LTIP b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 14,590 Nil 14,590 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume -- Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name James Kidd 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Strategy and Transformation Officer Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Grant of nil-cost options made under the AVEVA LTIP b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 35,022 Nil 35,022 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume -- Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20

Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Helen Lamprell 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status General Counsel and Company Secretary Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Grant of nil-cost options made under the b) Nature of the transaction AVEVA LTIP Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 13,546 Nil 13,546 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume -- Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Andrew McCloskey 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Technology Officer and EVP of R&D Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 17,663 Nil 17,663 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume -- Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rob McGreevy 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status Chief Product Officer Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 18,523 Nil 18,523 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume -- Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction 1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Rashesh Mody 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Operations Business Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 8,488 Nil 8,488 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume -- Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction

1 Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities/person closely associates a) Name Amish Sabharwal 2 Reason for the notification a) Position/status EVP, Engineering Business Initial notification b) Initial notification/ Amendment 3 Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor AVEVA Group plc a) Name b) LEI 213800XHATUM2LFMKG16 4 Details of the transaction(s): section to be repeated for (i) each type of instrument; (ii) each type of transaction; (iii) each date; and (iv) each place where transactions have been conducted Ordinary shares of 3 5/9 pence each Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument a) Identification code ISIN: GB00BBG9VN75 Grant of conditional share award made under the AVEVA LTIP b) Nature of the transaction Volume(s) Price(s) c) Price(s) and volume(s) 8,190 Nil 8,190 Aggregated information d) -- Aggregated volume -- Price Nil e) Date of the transaction 2022-07-20 Outside a trading venue f) Place of the transaction

