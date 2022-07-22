ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY S.A.: AAC - H122 Results - 22072022

Regulated information

Accor Acquisition Company (Euronext Paris: AAC) announces today that its Interim Financial Report for the period ending June 30, 2022, is now available and has been filed with the French market regulator Autorité des marchés financiers (AMF). This document may be found on and downloaded from the Company's corporate website: Accor Acquisition Company, under the heading "Regulated Information".

ABOUT ACCOR ACQUISITION COMPANY

Accor Acquisition Company ("AAC") is the first European Corporate Special Purpose Acquisition Company ("SPAC") sponsored by Accor and created for the exclusive purpose of acquiring one or several businesses active in sectors adjacent to Accor's core hospitality business, including Food and Beverage, Flexible Working, Wellness, Entertainment & Events and Travel Technology.

