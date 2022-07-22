Regulatory News:

Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2022

423,460 shares

Euro 2,061,272.31

For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:

345,930 shares

Euro 2,389,808.95

At December 31, 2021, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:

387,113 shares

Euro 2,117,993.06

In addition, the total transactions carried out between December 31, 2021 and July 1, 2022 are presented below:

Number of transactions Number of shares Amount in euros Purchases 7,365 2,814,456 25,279,686.34 Sales 7,077 2,778,109 25,223,367.37

