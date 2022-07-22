Regulatory News:
Under the liquidity agreement entrusted by Mercialys (Paris:MERY) to Oddo BHF SCA, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account as of June 30, 2022
- 423,460 shares
- Euro 2,061,272.31
For reference, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account upon the implementation of the new liquidity contract on January 2, 2019:
- 345,930 shares
- Euro 2,389,808.95
At December 31, 2021, the following resources were recorded in the liquidity account:
- 387,113 shares
- Euro 2,117,993.06
In addition, the total transactions carried out between December 31, 2021 and July 1, 2022 are presented below:
Number of transactions
Number of shares
Amount in euros
Purchases
7,365
2,814,456
25,279,686.34
Sales
7,077
2,778,109
25,223,367.37
