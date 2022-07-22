Revenue up 9.4%

Revenues from activity up 5.8%

Cash at June 30, 2022 at €1.0m

Genomic Vision (FR0011799907 GV, PEA-PME eligible) (Paris:GV), a biotechnology company developing tools and services dedicated to the analysis and control of genome modifications, today announced its first half revenues and cash position at June 30, 2022.

H1 2022 (unaudited figures)

In thousands IFRS data H1 2022 H1 2021 Revenue from sales 511 467 Other revenue 232 235 Total revenue from activity 743 702

Revenue from sales for the first half of 2022 amounted to €511 thousand, up 9.4% compared to the first half of 2021. This increase in sales of products and services reflects the efforts made in commercial prospecting. It should be noted that no platform sales were made during the first half of the year.

Total revenue from activity in the first half of 2022, after taking into account other revenue, is up by 5.8% compared to the same period in 2021. Other income, amounting to €232 thousand in the first half of 2022, corresponds to the research tax credit.

Financial structure at June 30, 2022

Genomic Vision had a cash position of €1.0 million at June 30, 2022, compared to €1.3 million at March 31, 2022. This decline is linked to the delay in the implementation of the new financing agreement with Winance signed on April 11, 2022 and ratified by the extraordinary general meeting of May 23, 2022.

The new financing line, now implemented, corresponds to a maximum of 15 tranches of €2 million nominal value each, i.e. up to €30 million. It will cover additional working capital requirements to support Genomic Vision's commercial development over the next three years.

ABOUT GENOMIC VISION

GENOMIC VISION is a biotechnology company developing products and services dedicated to the analysis (structural and functional) of genome modifications as well as to the quality and safety control of these modifications, in particular in genome editing technologies and biomanufacturing processes. Genomic Vision proprietary tools, based on DNA combing technology and artificial intelligence, provide robust quantitative measurements needed to high confidence characterization of DNA alteration in the genome. These tools are mainly used for monitoring DNA replication in cancerous cell, for early cancer detection and the diagnosis of genetic diseases. Genomic Vision, based near Paris in Bagneux, is a public listed company listed in compartment C of Euronext's regulated market in Paris (Euronext: GV ISIN: FR0011799907).

For further information, please visit www.genomicvision.com

Member of the CAC Mid Small and CAC All-Tradable indexes

FORWARD LOOKING STATEMENT

This press release contains implicitly or explicitly certain forward-looking statements concerning Genomic Vision and its business. Such forward-looking statements are based on assumptions that Genomic Vision considers to be reasonable. However, there can be no assurance that such forward-looking statements will be verified, which statements are subject to numerous risks, including the risks set forth in the "Risk Factors" section of the universal registration document filed with the AMF on April 14, 2022 under reference number R.22-0293, as updated by the amendment filed with the AMF on May 20, 2022, under number D.22-0293-A01, available on the web site of Genomic Vision (www.genomicvision.com) and to the development of economic conditions, financial markets and the markets in which Genomic Vision operates. The forward-looking statements contained in this press release are also subject to risks not yet known to Genomic Vision or not currently considered material by Genomic Vision. The occurrence of all or part of such risks could cause actual results, financial conditions, performance or achievements of Genomic Vision to be materially different from such forward-looking statements.

This press release and the information contained herein do not constitute and should not be construed as an offer or an invitation to sell or subscribe, or the solicitation of any order or invitation to purchase or subscribe for Genomic Vision shares in any country. The distribution of this press release in certain countries may be a breach of applicable laws. The persons in possession of this press release must inquire about any local restrictions and comply with these restrictions.

