Freitag, 22.07.2022
Der große Gewinner: Rallye scheint jetzt unaufhaltsam / Jetziges Handeln von Vorteil?
JTC Team, LLC: JTC Team to Host Virtual Investor Spotlight Event Featuring SurgePays, Inc.

- Live moderated video webcast with Brian Cox, President and CEO of SurgePays on Wednesday, July 27th at 11:00 AM ET -

FRENCHTOWN, NJ / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2022 / JTC Team ("JTC"), a fully integrated corporate communications and investor relations firm, today announced it will host the Virtual Investor Spotlight Event Featuring SurgePays, Inc. on Wednesday, July 27, 2022 at 11:00 AM ET. Access the event here.

SurgePays, Inc. (NASDAQ:SURG) is a technology and telecommunications company focused on the underbanked and underserved communities. SurgePhone Wireless provides mobile broadband to low-income consumers nationwide. SurgePays blockchain fintech platform utilizes a suite of financial and prepaid products to enable corner stores and bodegas to be the tech-hubs for underbanked neighborhoods.

A live video webcast of the Virtual Investor Spotlight Event Featuring SurgePays, Inc. will be available on virtualinvestorco.com. A webcast replay will be made available shortly after the conclusion of the live event and will be accessible for 90 days.

About JTC Team

JTC is a fully integrated corporate communications firm that is dedicated to helping you tell your story to the right audiences in order to build awareness. JTC has developed a reputation of excellence for executing on robust communication strategies that deliver results. The Company partners with both public and private companies across the Life Sciences and Technology industries to help raise awareness and build stakeholder value. For more information, please visit www.jtcir.com or connect with the company on Twitter and LinkedIn.

Contact:

Jenene Thomas
JTC Team, LLC
T: +1 (833) 475-8247
jtc@jtcir.com

SOURCE: JTC Team, LLC



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709508/JTC-Team-to-Host-Virtual-Investor-Spotlight-Event-Featuring-SurgePays-Inc

