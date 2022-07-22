Anzeige
Freitag, 22.07.2022
Der große Gewinner: Rallye scheint jetzt unaufhaltsam / Jetziges Handeln von Vorteil?
WKN: A2JN55 ISIN: FR0013341781 Ticker-Symbol: 52C 
Frankfurt
22.07.22
08:18 Uhr
3,085 Euro
-0,105
-3,29 %
Branche
Hardware
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
22.07.2022 | 21:34
2CRSi SA: Final 2021/22 Consolidated annual results

DJ 2CRSi SA: Final 2021/22 Consolidated annual results

2CRSi SA 2CRSi SA: Final 2021/22 Consolidated annual results 22-Jul-2022 / 21:03 CET/CEST Dissemination of a French Regulatory News, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Final 2021/22 Consolidated annual results

Strasbourg (France), 22 July 2022 - 2CRSi (ISIN: FR0013341781), a designer and manufacturer of high-performance energy-efficient IT solutions, releases its final consolidated annual results for financial year 2021/22.

This press release presents the consolidated results approved by the Board of Directors on July 21, 2022. The audit procedures of the statutory auditors on the consolidated financial statements have been performed. The certification report will be issued after: (i) the review of post balance sheet events, (ii) the finalization of specific verifications required by legal and regulatory texts, (iii) the finalization of work on the presentation required in the annual financial report of the accounts in ESEF format.

FINAL CONSOLIDATED ANNUAL RESULTS FOR FY 2021/22 

Simplified income statement - Audited              2020-2021 
                            2021-2022      Change 
In millions of EUR - IFRS 
Revenue                        183.6   163.3   +12.4% 
Other ordinary operating income            1.8    3.9    -53.5% 
Revenue from ordinary activities            185.4   167.2   +10.9% 
Consumed purchases                   (142.5)  (129.7)  +9.9% 
Gross margin rate                   22.4%   20.6%   +180 bp 
External expenses                   (10.9)  (9.4)   +16.8% 
Personnel expenses                   (23.6)  (19.5)  +20.6% 
Taxes                         (0.6)   (0.6)   ns 
Other operating income and expenses          0.5    (0.6)   ns 
EBITDA                         8.4    7.4    +14.5% 
EBITDA margin                     4.6%   4.5%   +10 bp 
Other current operating income and expenses      (0.5)   (0.2)   +153.2% 
Depreciation, amortisation and impairment       (6.5)   (6.6)   -1.2% 
Current operating income (expense)           1.4    0.6    +144.3% 
Current operating margin                0.8%   0.3%   +50 bp 
Operating income (expense)               1.4    0.6    +144.3% 
Financial income (expense)               (3.0)   (5.0)   -41.1% 
Taxes                         0,6    0,1    ns 
Consolidated net income (expense)           (1.1)   (4.3)   ns 
Group net income (expense)               (1.1)   (4.2)   ns 
Consolidated net income and other comprehensive income (0.4)   (5.0)   ns

Following the closing of audit procedures, modifications have been made to 2CRSi's consolidated statements that were previously released on 11 July 2022. These modifications are related to the reclassification of foreign exchange impacts, the accounting presentation of the impact of the Blade receivership and the reclassification of loans and financial debts between current and non-current. Impacts of these changes on the main aggregates of the Group's income statement for the year 2021/22 are summarized below:

-- Revenue from ordinary activities: +EUR0.5m

-- EBITDA: -EUR1.1m

-- Current operating income: +EUR0.7m

-- Operating income: +EUR0.7m

-- Taxes: -EUR0.2m

-- Consolidated net income: +EUR0.5m 

Simplified consolidated balance sheet - Audited 
                           28/02/2022 29/02/2021 
In millions of EUR - IFRS 
Goodwill                       8.7    7.8 
Intangible assets                  16.3    15.6 
Tangible assets[1]                  20.0    22.2 
Non-current financial receivables          4.4    7.2 
Other non-current assets               3.9    3.2 
Total non-current assets               53.3    55.9 
Inventories                     56.4    32.2 
Customers                      26.2    28.1 
Other current assets                 16.8    12.1 
Current financial receivables            5.9    28.1 
Cash and cash equivalents              4.7    4.5 
Total current assets                 110.1   105.1 
TOTAL ASSETS                     163.4   161.0 
 
Capital attributable to equity holders of the parent 40.5    40.7 
Non-controlling interests              (0.3)   (0.1) 
Consolidated capital                 40.3    40.7 
Borrowings and financial debt            26.5    33.8 
Non-current lease liabilities            12.3    14.0 
Other non-current liabilities            3.1    3.6 
Total non-current liabilities            42.0    52.4 
Trade payables                    24.8    24.1 
Current financial liabilities            29.8    23.1 
Current lease liabilities              3.0    2.9 
Other current liabilities              23.5    17.9 
Total current liabilities              81.1    67.9 
TOTAL LIABILITIES                  163.4   161.0

Impacts of these changes on the main aggregates of the Group's balance sheet are summarized below:

-- Total non-current assets: -EUR0.2m

-- Total current assets: -EUR0.2m

-- Total assets: -EUR0.4m

-- Consolidated capital: -EUR0.3m

-- Total non-current liabilities: -EUR5.3m

-- Total current liabilities: +EUR5.3m

-- Total liabilities: -EUR0.4m

- END-

Next event: Annual General Meeting on 31 August 2022.

About 2CRSi

Founded in Strasbourg (France), 2CRSi group develops, produces and sells customised, high-performance and environment-friendly servers. In the 2021-22 financial year, the Group generated revenue of EUR183,6 million. The Group today has around 400 employees and markets its offer of innovative solutions (processing, storage and network) in more than 50 countries. 2CRSi has been listed since June 2018 on the regulated market of Euronext in Paris (ISIN Code: FR0013341781). For further information please visit: www.2crsi.com.

Contacts 

2CRSi          Actifin         Actifin 
Joseph Gonnachon    Simon Derbanne     Mathias Jordan 
Chief Marketing Officer Financial Communication Financial PR 
investors@2crsi.com   sderbanne@actifin.fr  mjordan@actifin.fr 
+33 (0)3 68 41 10 70  +33 (0)1 56 88 11 14  +33 (0)1 56 88 11 26

À propos de 2CRSiCréé à Strasbourg, le groupe 2CRSi conçoit, produit et commercialise des serveurs informatiques haute performance sur mesure et éco-responsables. Sur l'exercice 2021-2022, le Groupe a réalisé un chiffre d'affaires de 183,6 millions d'euros. Le Groupe compte aujourd'hui environ 400 collaborateurs et commercialise désormais son offre de solutions innovantes (calcul, stockage et réseau) dans plus de 50 pays. 2CRSi est coté depuis juin 2018 sur le marché réglementé d'Euronext à Paris (Code ISIN: FR0013341781) et figure dans le label European Rising Tech. Pour plus d'informations: www.2crsi.comContacts 2CRSi 

2CRSiJoseph GonnachonChief Marketing  ActifinSimon Derbanne Communication   ActifinMathias JordanRelations Presse 
Officerinvestors@2crsi.com03 68 41 10 financière sderbanne@actifin.fr01 56 88 financière mjordan@actifin.fr01 56 88 11 
70                   11 14                  26

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

[1] Includes items associated with right-of-use assets (IFRS 16).

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Regulatory filing PDF file File: 2CRSi SA: Final 2021/22 Consolidated annual results 

=---------------------------------------------------------------------- 
Language:    English 
Company:     2CRSi SA 
         32, rue Jacobi-Netter 
         67200 Strasbourg 
         France 
Phone:      +33 3 68 41 10 70 
E-mail:     investors@2crsi.com 
Internet:    www.2crsi.com 
ISIN:      FR0013341781 
Euronext Ticker: 2CRSI 
AMF Category:  Inside information / News release on accounts, results 
EQS News ID:   1404463 
 
End of Announcement EQS News Service 
=------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

1404463 22-Jul-2022 CET/CEST

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1404463&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 22, 2022 15:03 ET (19:03 GMT)

© 2022 Dow Jones News
