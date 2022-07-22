Anzeige
0,3750,39821:50
22.07.2022
American Manganese Inc. Announces Results of Annual General Meeting of Shareholders

SURREY, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2022 / American Manganese Inc ("Company"), (TSX.V:AMY)(OTCQB:AMYZF)(FSE:2AM), doing business as RecycLiCo Battery Materials, is pleased to report the results of its 2022 Annual General and Special Meeting. At the meeting, shareholders re-elected Larry W. Reaugh, Andris Kikauka, Edward Skoda, Paul Hildebrand, and Zarko Meseldzija as directors of the Company for the ensuing year. DeVisser Gray, Chartered Accountants were reappointed as auditors of the Company.

Norman Tribe, who did not stand for re-election at the meeting, has served as a director of the Company since 2014. Mr. Tribe has been a valuable resource for American Manganese, with his expertise in the field of geophysics. AMY thanks Norm for his many years of assistance and guidance and wishes him good health and prosperity in the future.

In addition, a special resolution was passed at the meeting resolving that the name of the Company be changed to "Recyclico Battery Materials Inc.", subject to the acceptance of the TSX Venture Exchange.

On behalf of Management

American Manganese Inc.

Larry W. Reaugh
President and Chief Executive Officer
Telephone: 778 574 4444
Email: lreaugh@amymn.com

www.americanmanganeseinc.com
www.recyclico.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release. This news release may contain "forward-looking statements", which are statements about the future based on current expectations or beliefs. For this purpose, statements of historical fact may be deemed to be forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements by their nature involve risks and uncertainties, and there can be no assurance that such statements will prove to be accurate or true. Investors should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake any obligation to update forward-looking statements except as required by law.

SOURCE: American Manganese Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/709529/American-Manganese-Inc-Announces-Results-of-Annual-General-Meeting-of-Shareholders

© 2022 ACCESSWIRE
