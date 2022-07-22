Liquorama Discusses The Best Wines For Summer Sippin'

UPLAND, CA / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2022 / The temperature is heating up, and so is the demand for the best summer wines.

Since its inception, Liquorama has remained committed to making access to beer, wine, and liquor safe, affordable, and convenient. More than that, Liquorama is dedicated to making the shopping experience one that customers will remember for all the right reasons.

This summer, Liquorama offers its take on the best summer wines, presenting consumers with a tantalizing list of wines that are as refreshing as they are easy to drink.

Summertime, the Living is Easy: with the right wine that is

According to Liquorama, a certain type of wine is required for the hot, sunny summer days: one that is light-bodied, easy on the palate, heavy on the acidity, low in tannins, and packed with vibrant fruit flavors that dance on the tongue.

Pét-nats

Pétillant Naturel, or pét-nats, are widely adored by those who try them, which makes sense given that there is, in fact, a lot to adore. These delightful sparkling wines are fruit-forward, low in alcohol, and incredibly adaptable. Pét-nats are a terrific way to begin or conclude a summer dinner, or winos can just enjoy them by themselves in the backyard with friends.

Chillable Reds

Cool, crisp, and chill as the AC, these fruit-forward and mouthwateringly acidic wines that are, in a word, extraordinarily 'chuggable'. Guaranteed to win the hearts of friends, family, and colleagues no matter how hot the weather gets. Served chilled (as the name suggests), this delectable wine is perfect for any summer occasion.

Rosé

No list of 'summer wine' would be complete without discussing rosé. Long-favored as a wine for warmer weather, rosé is as versatile as it is tantalizingly delicious. Rosé wines can be acidic, sweet and creamy, bone-dry, steely, or savory depending on the varietal and winemaker.

Sauvignon Blanc

It's likely that Sauvignon Blanc would rank at the top of favorite white summer wines for any experienced wine drinker. It pairs well with summer salads and seafood dishes, and is light and refreshing, making it the perfect drink for hot summer days and warm evenings.

Although French in origin, Sauvignon Blanc is extensively grown in both warm and cool regions, including Chile, New Zealand, California, and Oregon to mention a few.

Canned Wines

Exploring the outdoors, spending time at outside events, taking to the lake, going on a hike, enjoying a concert in the park, or attending a neighborhood BBQ are all summertime activities ideal for canned wine.

Transporting bottles when on the run can be challenging as well as inconvenient. Dealing with bottle openers, wine corks, and glassware isn't always ideal. Canned wine might get a bad rep from winos, but it's a favorite summertime treat that's convenient as well as palatable.

About Liquorama

Family-owned since 1978, Liquorama is conveniently located in Southern California, along the hills of the San Gabriel Valley. Known for its customer service, friendly staff, and expertise in all things wine and spirits, the company boasts an extensive selection of both domestic and international wine, beer, and spirits.

More than just a wine and liquor store, Liquorama offers a shopping experience that is both convenient and enjoyable, featuring one of the largest selections of domestic and imported liquors, beers, and vintage wines from around the world.

Since its inception, Liquorama has earned a reputation for its customer-centric approach to business, and for catering to the evolving needs of the market.

Those interested in learning more about Liquorama or shopping its vast inventory of products are encouraged to visit its official website, or stop by its store at 901 W. Foothill Blvd

Upland CA 91786.

