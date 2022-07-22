Lucky Minerals Inc.: Lucky Announces Issuance of Shares For Services Performed

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 22, 2022 / Lucky Minerals Inc. (TSXV:LKY)(OTC PINK:LKMNF)(FRA:LKY) Lucky" or the "Company"). Lucky is pleased to announce that further to its news release dated May 27, 2022, the Company has now received conditional approval from the TSX Venture Exchange to the services agreement (the "Agreement") with Franklin Vinicio Viera Ramos.

The Company will issue 115,867 common shares of the Company for the services provided pursuant to the Agreement, and are issued in partial consideration for technical and other consulting services provided to the Company by Mr. Viera Ramos during the period May 1, 2022 through June 30, 2022. The common shares are issued at a deemed prices per share of $0.077.

Any common shares issued to Mr. Viera Ramos are subject to a hold period expiring November 23, 2022 in accordance with Canadian securities laws.

Franklin Vinicio Viera Ramos

As announced in the May 27, 2022 news release, Mr. Viera provides services to the Company as a technical consultant for the drilling phase of the Company's Ecuador property. Services provided include 3D modeling, GIS, drill hole planning, geochemical analysis, core logging, field geological mapping property evaluation, database management and occasional field program supervision and other duties that may be required by the Company.

Mr. Viera is a well known geologist in Ecuador and has been involved in many significant projects including the discovery of Quimsacocha which is now called the Loma Larga project.

About Lucky

Lucky is an exploration and development company targeting large-scale mineral systems in proven districts with the potential to host world class deposits. Lucky owns a 100% interest in the Fortuna Property.

The Company's Fortuna Project is comprised of twelve contiguous, 550 km2 (55,000 Hectares, or 136,000 Acres) exploration concessions. Fortuna is located in a highly prospective, yet underexplored, gold belt in southern Ecuador.

Further information on Lucky can be found on the Company's website at www.luckyminerals.com and at www.sedar.com, or by contacting François Perron, President and CEO, by email at investors@luckyminerals.com or by telephone at (866) 924 6484.

Or by contacting:

Renmark Financial Communications Inc.

Kerry Schacter: kschacter@renmarkfinancial.com

Tel: (416) 644-2020 or (514) 939-3989

www.renmarkfinancial.com

