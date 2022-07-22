Anzeige
Mehr »
Login
Freitag, 22.07.2022 Börsentäglich über 12.000 News von 666 internationalen Medien
Der große Gewinner: Rallye scheint jetzt unaufhaltsam / Jetziges Handeln von Vorteil?
Anzeige

Indizes
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Aktien
Kurs
%		News
24 h / 7 T		Aufrufe
7 Tage

Xetra-Orderbuch

Fonds
Kurs
%

Devisen
Kurs
%

Rohstoffe
Kurs
%

Themen
Kurs
%

Erweiterte Suche
PR Newswire
22.07.2022 | 23:04
59 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(0)

Space for Humanity: Space For Humanity Will Send First Egyptian to Space Aboard Blue Origin's NS-22 Flight

Sara Sabry is Selected as Space For Humanity's Second Citizen Astronaut to Experience the Overview Effect

DENVER, July 22, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, Space For Humanity (S4H), a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization, announced its selection committee has chosen Sara Sabry to become the organization's second sponsored Citizen Astronaut. Sara will become the first Egyptian to fly to space when she flies aboard Blue Origin's NS-22 flight.