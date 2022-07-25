- (PLX AI) - Philips Q2 adjusted EBITA EUR 216 million.
|08:25
|Philips schreibt Verlust in 2Q - Jahresausblick gesenkt
|DJ Philips schreibt Verlust in 2Q - Jahresausblick gesenkt
Von Ian Walker
BARCELONA (Dow Jones)--Die Royal Philips NV ist im zweiten Quartal in den Verlustbereich abgerutscht und hat ihren...
|07:58
|Philips Non-GAAP EPS of €0.14 beats by €0.05, revenue of €4.23B beats by €10M
|07:56
|Philips Profit Misses Estimates as Inflation Pressures Continue
|07:52
|Philips Slips To Loss In Q2
|AMSTERDAM (dpa-AFX) - Dutch consumer electronics giant Philips Electronics NV (PHGFF.PK, PHG) reported that its second quarter net loss attributable to shareholders was 22 million euros or 0.02...
|07:10
|Philips Q2 Revenue EUR 4,200 Million vs. Estimate EUR 4,260 Million
