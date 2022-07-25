DJ Caduceus Partners with Lord Botham to Launch Cricket into the Metaverse

Caduceus Caduceus Partners with Lord Botham to Launch Cricket into the Metaverse 25-Jul-2022 / 07:00 CET/CEST

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Caduceus Partners with Lord Botham to Launch Cricket into the Metaverse

NEWS RELEASE BY Caduceus

London, England | July 23, 2022

Cutting-edge Metaverse blockchain tech company Caduceus has partnered with British sporting legend Lord Botham to launch an exclusive new NFT collection on the Light Cycle platform.

This bold move from the cricketing Hall of Famer introduces the world of cricket to the metaverse for the first

time and showcases the endless possibilities of web3 technology.

Lord Botham was reputedly known as one of English cricket's greatest ever all-rounders and well respected as a sports commentator and charity fundraiser. His skills, determination and unique character transcended the game and made him not only an on-field star, but a leading sports personality. Now the undisputed sporting great leads from the front once again as he shows his desire to be the first to take cricket into the metaverse by launching his NFT on Light Cycle, the first 3D Metaverse platform to provide a multiuser 3D experience that allows customers to engage with their favourite brands and celebrities through online immersion.

Ian "Beefy" Botham wants to give back to his loyal fans by allowing them access to his legacy by offering an unprecedented utility. Having spent months of research into this new marketplace, he has partnered up with Caduceus, the very first Metaverse ready blockchain. He will be kicking things off with an NFT collection that will allow access into Beefy's world like never before. If you are new to this space, fear not as he will be offering some vital tutorials to ensure everyone can be involved.

Lord Botham says, "Like most people, I've been hearing a lot about the Metaverse and NFTs, I've done my research and am delighted to be launching my 'Beefy Botham' NFTs on Light Cycle which is powered by the caduceus Blockchain. I have made some tutorials to help my existing fans and will be able to offer them unique user experiences as well as education, very excited to be taking Cricket to the Metaverse."

Tim Bullman Caduceus CEO says, "We couldn't be more thrilled that Lord Botham and the team at Light Cycle chose us to partner with, to take cricket to the Metaverse. The Caduceus Blockchain has many USPs. The NFT collection will be listed on the Light Cycle platform, which we will power. We can not wait to take you all with us. Watch this space, there's a lot more to come!'

The benefits of this partnership are two-way and go far beyond just selling and collecting NFTs. It will provide a benchmark for what can be done in the web3 space when combined with a global sport. It is sure to attract a whole new generation of young cricketers to the metaverse, and introduce cricket to those already invested in the metaverse. There will be educational benefits and deeper levels of audience interaction as well as new levels of gamification as part of this exciting journey.

Sara Ezen of Light Cycle says, "It was a no-brainer to partner with Caduceus and launch this collection on our platform as they are simply the best in class to offer a truly 3D Metaverse experience. Lord Botham's team have

worked with a world-renowned studio to create the 'Beefy Botham' NFTs to list and trade on our platform, we look forward to announcing further plans."

Caduceus is the world's first metaverse protocol with the ability to make 100,000 super low-cost transactions per second with decentralised edge rendering. It has been designed to provide the infrastructure layer for metaverse development and is a developer-friendly, easy-to-use underlying public chain platform that comes with its own complete set of development tools that enable the building, financing, and cross-chain portability of 3D worlds and digital assets from metaverse to metaverse.

Caduceus's ecosystem native token CMP will be adopted in this grand project which is set to launch cricket into the metaverse in ways never seen before.

As well as news of these two partnerships, Caduceus have been very busy following a popular appearance at the Metaverse Summit in Paris and announcing their new token CMP. Bybit, the world's top digital asset trading platform, is to formally launch the new Caduceus token CMP on July 25th, 2022. Several worldwide digital asset trading platforms including Bitget will also be listing the token. About Caduceus

Caduceus is the Metaverse protocol for decentralised edge rendering, and an infrastructure-level open blockchain platform specifically built for the metaverse and the decentralised digital world. It's manufactured with next-level processing power and rendering capabilities and has been formed and developed by prominent investors and blockchain specialists. Light Cycle

Light Cycle is a 3D Metaverse platform tailored for fashion, entertainment, gaming, filming, music, sports, real estate, retail and NFT.

Powered by Caduceus' unique decentralised edge rendering power, allows Light Cycle to build this amazing platform.

As part of the Light Cycle road map, it includes a content management system that enables uploading virtual content and assets, building diverse venue models and land purchasing. This will allow businesses to engage with their own community and also enables global users to interact with their favourite brands and celebrities in a 3D environment. Lord Botham

Ian Botham was not merely the top English cricketer of the 1980s but the leading sports personality. He commanded endless newspaper headlines as his career surged improbably and within a year of being elevated from Somerset to his England debut in 1977, he was undisputed as the country's leading allrounder. Within three years he was captain and led England to a historic Ashes win with both batting and bowling performances that have gone down in history.

Contact Details

Jukebox PR Alex Jukes

alex@jukeboxpr.co.uk

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

Dissemination of a CORPORATE NEWS, transmitted by EQS Group. The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

-----------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------------

End of Announcement - EQS News Service

1404503 25-Jul-2022

Image link: https://eqs-cockpit.com/cgi-bin/fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1404503&application_name=news

(END) Dow Jones Newswires

July 25, 2022 01:00 ET (05:00 GMT)