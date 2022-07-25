Ozonetel Commended by Frost & Sullivan for Its Highly Differentiated Cloud-based Contact Center Solutions with Trendsetting, Cost-effective Features

Ozonetel provides a fully integrated platform that allows companies to communicate effectively with a large number of customers.

SAN ANTONIO, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Based on its recent analysis of the speech analytics for the customer experience market, Frost & Sullivan recognizes Ozonetel with the 2022 India New Product Innovation Award for providing an innovative customer experience cloud-based management solution that eliminates the hassles and high costs associated with traditional contact center software. Ozonetel was founded in 2007 and launched the first cloud-based customer experience solution in India that supported contact center management operations with a spectrum of tools and analytics to monitor and track customer interactions.

Ozonetel's cloud communication services provide a well-rounded suite to reach, engage, assist, and retain customers with artificial intelligence (AI) and outstanding 24/7 customer support. The company has a strong customer-centric approach that allows it to innovate and fulfill its market's needs constantly.

"Ozonetel's corporate culture revolves around using purpose to drive innovation. Its product roadmap (i.e., planning, development, and implementation strategies) incorporates client feedback, ensuring its offerings align with customers' dynamic needs," said Nithin Ramesh, Senior Consulting Analyst at Frost & Sullivan. "The company uses client feedback and industry trend monitoring to guide its product roadmap and analyze whether it is a vertical-specific requirement or a region-specific demand. This approach allows Ozonetel to evolve its speech analytics solution continuously and proactively draft a roadmap for the future (i.e., develop new products before customers are ready to adopt them), thereby maintaining its innovative edge."

By using AI and deep learning techniques, the company leverages the data collected from its cloud software to increase the efficiency of its services, boost performance, and significantly raise its customer's return on investment. The innovative algorithms employed by Ozonetel deliver accurate and highly relevant speech analytics that facilitate customer acquisition in a range of industries, including healthcare, logistics, finance, travel, and fintech, among others.

The company has earned its place in the Indian market by satisfying unmet needs and differentiating itself from its competitors with cutting-edge proprietary technology and superior customer service. This approach enabled Ozonetel to have exceptional customer loyalty and a high retention rate with over 2,500 customers.

"For Ozonetel, it is crucial to understand the business case of each client; therefore, the company assigns individuals to engage and build strong relationships with top clients," noted Riana Barnard, Best Practices research analyst for Frost & Sullivan. "Moreover, Ozonetel provides exceptional 24/7 customer service through its dedicated team of client success experts that support customers in finding answers to any issues and resolving them rapidly. One of the most significant advantages is that Ozonetel owns the complete stack, from the hardware to the cloud product and the machine learning engine. Ozonetel can drill down all layers to identify the issue and improve the system, delivering unprecedented reliability and robustness."

Each year, Frost & Sullivan presents this award to the company that has developed an innovative element in a product by leveraging leading-edge technologies. The award recognizes the value-added features/benefits of the product and the increased return on investment it gives customers, which, in turn, raises customer acquisition and overall market penetration potential.

Frost & Sullivan Best Practices awards recognize companies in various regional and global markets for demonstrating outstanding achievement and superior performance in leadership, technological innovation, customer service, and strategic product development. Industry analysts compare market participants and measure performance through in-depth interviews, analyses, and extensive secondary research to identify best practices in the industry.

Ozonetel is an industry leader within the Customer Experience (CX) space, offering businesses a robust, omnichannel customer communication platform to manage end-to-end communication flows. The AI-powered, full-stack platform has enabled over 2,500+ businesses to simplify, manage, and analyze interactions at every step of their customer communication and engagement journey.

The platform helps enterprises to engage with customers at every touchpoint across voice, chat, SMS, WhatsApp, and other digital channels. It fully integrates with CRM and other business applications and offers a truly omnichannel experience for customers.

Ozonetel offers its customers a global infrastructure that is fully compliant with the telecom regulations across all geographies it operates within. The company is known for completing full-fledged deployments in days, not weeks, and is consistently recognized as a higher performer across G2 and other third-party review sites.

