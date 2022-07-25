Fisher Investments UK Named to 2022 UK Best Workplaces for Women List

Firm recognised by Great Place to Work for second consecutive year.

LONDON, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Fisher Investments UK-a subsidiary of US-based Fisher Investments-was named to the 2022 UK Best Workplaces for Women list by Great Place to Work UK-the global authority on workplace culture. The award recognises companies who are committed to building a better future for women in the workplace.

Great Place to Work evaluates anonymous employee feedback to identify how employers foster a positive work environment for all employees. Based on those survey results, Fisher Investments UK ranked amongst the UK's Best Workplaces for Women for the second consecutive year.

"We are thrilled to be recognised by Great Place to Work once again. Being named a 2022 UK Best Workplaces for Women is a testament to the incredible effort we put into building lifelong careers for employees from all backgrounds," said Fisher Investments' CEO Damian Ornani.

Fisher Investments UK was also named to the 2022 UK Best Workplaces for Wellbeing and overall 2022 UK Best Workplaces lists.

"It's an honour to receive the 2022 UK Best Workplaces for Women recognition," said Carrianne Coffey, Fisher Investments' Senior Executive Vice President and Chairwoman of the Board of Directors of Fisher Investments Europe. "As a woman and the leader of our international private client organisation, I am proud our employees shared they feel valued and supported. We are committed to fostering an environment where all employees can thrive and build rewarding careers." She added, "These positive employee experiences are core to our mission of helping more clients build better financial futures."

About Fisher Investments UK and Fisher Investments Europe Limited

Fisher Investments UK is the trading name of Fisher Investments Europe Limited and is part of the global group of Fisher companies. Fisher Investments UK is authorised and regulated by the UK Financial Conduct Authority (FCA Number 191609) and is registered in England (Company Number 3850593). Fisher Investments Europe UK's registered office is located at Level 18, One Canada Square, Canary Wharf, London, E14 5AX. For more information on Fisher Investments Europe UK, please visit https://www.fisherinvestments.com/en-gb.

About Fisher Investments

Fisher Investments is an independent, fee-only investment adviser. As of 30/06/2022, Fisher Investments and its subsidiaries manage over £136 billion in assets globally-over £108 billion for private investors, £25 billion for institutional investors and £1 billion for US small to mid-sized business retirement plans. Fisher Investments maintains four principal business groups: US Private Client, Institutional, Private Client International and 401(k) Solutions, which serve a global client base of diverse investors. Not all strategies are offered/sold in all jurisdictions. Founder and Executive Chairman Ken Fisher wrote the Forbes "Portfolio Strategy" column from 1984 through 2016, making him the longest continuously running columnist in the magazine's history. In recent years, Ken's columns have run consistently in major media outlets across almost every Western European country as well as material Asian countries, spanning more countries and more volume than any other columnist of any type in history. Over the last decade, Ken has regularly appeared on CNBC, Fox Business, Fox News, CNN International, Yahoo Finance, Bloomberg TV, and numerous other financial news outlets. Ken has also authored 11 books, including four New York Times bestsellers on finance and investing. For more information on Fisher Investments, please visit www.fisherinvestments.com.

