Art in Motion - OMODA5 Perfectly interprets the design style of Premium SUV coupe

ANKARA, Turkey, July 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- OMODA5, the first SUV model of Chery Automobile targeted towards the global market, is also the first new model developed under the brave new "Art in Motion" design concept. This model has been launched to the market in July 12th, it has been praised by the market, indicating that it is particularly suitable for young people's style, and it is the representative of fashion and trendy "running" SUV.

The highlight of "Art in Motion" of OMODA in the design process is embodied in the design of "integrated shining grille": the diamond cut geometric matrix grille extends from the middle to both sides, creating a "parallel universe" where dreams closely relate to reality through the perfect match of light and shadow.

In terms of the body modeling, every design detail in "Art in Motion" reflects fashionable elements. The light shines from the dome to the front face, showing a fashion beauty of great visual impact. When OMODA runs in the metropolis in light and shadow, the movement of the 18-inch two-color blade wheels highlights the characteristics of fashionable and modern.

At the heart of "Art in Motion" is the double-layer sports tail - the light shines on the tail in the perfect match of light and shadow, making the vehicle more stable and lighter when driving. At the same time, by force of the X-through LED tail lights, turn lights, a large number of vertical lighting sets for interior decoration and the floating roof, OMODA displays strong artistic beauty and sports fashion, and is more eye-catching.

When light and shadow meet in the cabin, a distinct atmosphere is created. Technology and fantasy are the themes of the cabin space: the two-color matching of sports seats, together with the "64-color rhythmic ambient lighting", presents an attractive fantasy interior. The 10.25-inch duplex screen featured with linkage, boundlessness and super definition brings ultra-clear vision.

As a crossover model, OMODA5 is consistent with the design style of Premium SUV COUPE crossover models, such as: Lamborghini Urus, BMW X6 and Mercedes GLC Coupe, the same sporty and individual expression. This car will come to Turkey soon, and let's look forward to the performance.

