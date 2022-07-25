Anzeige
Montag, 25.07.2022
Wieder neue Aktie, wieder neue Rallye? Auch hier keine Marktsorgen!
25.07.2022 | 08:16
Redde Northgate Plc - Transaction in Own Shares

PR Newswire

London, July 22

25 July 2022

REDDE NORTHGATE PLC

("Redde Northgate" or the "Group" or the "Company")

Transaction in Own Shares

Redde Northgate plc (LSE:REDD) announces that on 22 July 2022 it purchased the following number of its own shares to be held in treasury:

Class of shares: Ordinary shares of 50p ("shares")
Number of shares purchased: 50,000
Weighted average purchase price paid: 377.4657 pence per share
Highest purchase price paid: 379.5 pence per share
Lowest purchase price paid: 373.5 pence per share

Following the above transaction, the Company's issued share capital consists of 246,091,423 ordinary shares of 50p each, of which 6,566,189 ordinary shares are held in treasury, and 1,000,000 preference shares of 50p each which do not carry any rights to vote. Therefore the total number of voting rights in the Company is 239,525,234, which may be used by shareholders as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change to their interest in the Company under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules.

In accordance with Article 5(1)(b) of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (the Market Abuse Regulation) as incorporated into UK domestic law by the European Union (Withdrawal) Act 2018, the schedule below contains detailed information about the purchases made by Numis Securities Limited on behalf of the Company as part of the Company's buyback programme.

Schedule of Purchases - Individual Transactions (all of 22 July 2022)

Number of shares
purchased		Transaction price
(GB pence per share)		Time of transactionTransaction reference numberVenue
1976375.50 08:29:2500060171362TRLO0LSE
263375.50 08:29:2500060171361TRLO0LSE
1428375.00 08:30:0100060171394TRLO0LSE
700375.00 08:30:0100060171393TRLO0LSE
468373.50 09:01:1900060172624TRLO0LSE
700374.00 09:01:1900060172625TRLO0LSE
1947375.50 09:20:0600060173617TRLO0LSE
345375.50 09:43:0600060174680TRLO0LSE
1556375.50 09:43:0600060174681TRLO0LSE
2186375.00 09:54:1700060175311TRLO0LSE
658375.00 10:04:0000060175876TRLO0LSE
449375.00 10:24:5200060177135TRLO0LSE
1095375.00 10:26:1400060177276TRLO0LSE
700375.00 10:26:1400060177275TRLO0LSE
544375.50 11:02:4700060178837TRLO0LSE
231378.50 11:22:1000060179429TRLO0LSE
82379.00 11:32:0500060179733TRLO0LSE
2065379.00 11:32:0500060179734TRLO0LSE
136378.50 11:32:2600060179753TRLO0LSE
1035379.00 11:39:0900060179976TRLO0LSE
439379.00 11:39:0900060179977TRLO0LSE
234379.50 11:57:1000060180692TRLO0LSE
700379.50 11:57:1000060180693TRLO0LSE
567379.50 11:57:1000060180694TRLO0LSE
2001379.00 12:26:4800060181588TRLO0LSE
700379.00 12:26:4800060181590TRLO0LSE
1014379.00 12:26:4800060181589TRLO0LSE
1881377.50 12:51:0800060182795TRLO0LSE
2277378.00 13:35:0400060184797TRLO0LSE
54378.00 13:51:3900060185551TRLO0LSE
114378.00 13:57:1600060185702TRLO0LSE
163378.50 14:06:3400060186157TRLO0LSE
77378.50 14:06:3400060186156TRLO0LSE
700378.50 14:06:3400060186155TRLO0LSE
700378.50 14:06:3400060186154TRLO0LSE
493378.50 14:06:3400060186153TRLO0LSE
563378.00 14:15:3500060186457TRLO0LSE
538378.00 14:20:4400060186664TRLO0LSE
700379.50 14:22:2000060186760TRLO0LSE
164379.50 14:22:2000060186761TRLO0LSE
700379.50 14:22:3000060186769TRLO0LSE
700379.50 14:22:4500060186779TRLO0LSE
477379.50 14:25:4500060186991TRLO0LSE
700379.50 14:25:4500060186992TRLO0LSE
418379.00 14:33:3100060187565TRLO0LSE
1778379.00 14:33:3100060187566TRLO0LSE
265378.00 14:56:0400060189336TRLO0LSE
1892378.00 14:56:0400060189335TRLO0LSE
589377.00 15:06:1800060190079TRLO0LSE
1312377.00 15:06:1800060190078TRLO0LSE
416378.00 15:18:4000060190768TRLO0LSE
479378.00 15:18:4000060190767TRLO0LSE
513378.00 15:18:4000060190766TRLO0LSE
476378.00 15:18:4000060190765TRLO0LSE
2231378.00 15:36:1000060191744TRLO0LSE
700379.00 15:53:2900060192776TRLO0LSE
503379.00 15:53:2900060192775TRLO0LSE
464379.00 15:53:2900060192774TRLO0LSE
142377.50 15:59:5100060193144TRLO0LSE
689377.50 15:59:5100060193143TRLO0LSE
382377.50 15:59:5100060193142TRLO0LSE
20378.00 16:16:2200060194429TRLO0LSE
427378.00 16:16:2200060194430TRLO0LSE
514378.00 16:16:2300060194431TRLO0LSE
570378.00 16:16:2500060194433TRLO0LSE

Notes

This announcement is made in accordance with the requirements of Listing Rule 12.4.6.

For further information contact:

Buchanan

David Rydell/Jamie Hooper/Tilly Abraham +44 (0) 207 466 5000

Notes to Editors:

Redde Northgate is the leading integrated mobility solutions platform providing services across the vehicle lifecycle. The Company offers integrated mobility solutions to businesses, fleet operators, insurers, OEMs and other customers across seven key areas: vehicle rental, vehicle data, accident management, vehicle repairs, fleet management, service and maintenance, vehicle ancillary services and vehicle sales.

The Company's core purpose is to keep its customers mobile, whether through meeting their regular mobility needs or by servicing and supporting them when unforeseen events occur. With its considerable scale and reach, Redde Northgate's mission is to offer a market-leading customer proposition and drive enhanced returns for shareholders by creating value through sustainable compounding growth. The Group aims to achieve this through the delivery of its strategic framework of Focus, Drive and Broaden.

Redde Northgate services its customers through a network and diversified fleet of over 120,000 owned and leased vehicles, supporting over 600,000 managed vehicles, with more than 170 workshop, body shop and rental locations across the UK, Ireland and Spain and a specialist team of over 6,000 automotive services professionals.

Further information please visit the Company's website:

www.reddenorthgate.com

© 2022 PR Newswire
