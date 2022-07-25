Aquis Stock Exchange: Application Announcement for Admission to the AQSE Growth Market - Inteliqo Limited

DJ Aquis Stock Exchange: Application Announcement for Admission to the AQSE Growth Market

ANNOUNCEMENT OF APPLICATION FOR ADMISSION TO THE AQSE GROWTH MARKET APPLICANT NAME: Inteliqo Limited Inteliqo Limited APPLICANT REGISTERED OFFICE, PRINCIPLE PLACE OF BUSINESS (IF DIFFERENT) AND TELEPHONE NUMBER: Dixcart House Phone Number: +44 0330 0438602 Sir Williams Place St Peter Port Guernsey GY1 1GX DIRECTORS AND PROPOSED DIRECTORS (IF APPLICABLE): -- Michael Joseph Hill, (Joe Hill) - Chief Executive Officer / Director. -- Raymond Matthew Smart, (Ray Smart) - Finance Director. -- Alister Bruce Watterson, (Bruce Watterson) - Independent Non-Executive Director. -- Joseph Michael Truelove, (Joseph Truelove) - Independent Non-Executive Director. APPLICANT SECTOR: Technology Hardware and Equipment DESCRIPTION OF THE APPLICANT AND ITS ACTIVITIES: Inteliqo Limited (or "The Company) was incorporated in Guernsey on 3 May 2022, with company number 70594, and for the purpose of operating as a sales, marketing and distribution provider of certain technology focused hardware products. The Company is a start-up technology company that provides sales, marketing and distribution services to technology product owners under long-term distribution agreements. The Company has agreed its first such agreement in respect of the Ipedia iQ product range. The iQ product is a smart translation earphone (earbuds) system which offers integrated real time speech translation in 42 languages, built in smart assist (google and siri), multiple built-in microphones and high-definition sound. Currently, the principal activity of the Company is to market, sell and distribute the Ipedia technology products but the Board intends to strategically expand the Company's product suite over time through distribution agreements with other product providers. The Company generates income from the sales of such products which, under the terms of its distribution agreements, then shares a proportion of such income with the product owners. NAME OF AQSE CORPORATE ADVISER: First Sentinel Corporate Finance Limited NUMBER, CLASS AND PAR VALUE OF SECURITIES TO BE ADMITTED: 112,500,000 Ordinary Shares of GBP0.01 each. SECURITIES IN PUBLIC HANDS AS A PERCENTAGE OF THE TOTAL NUMBER OF SECURITIES IN ISSUE (excluding securities held in treasury): 10% SHAREHOLDERS HOLDING MORE THAN FIVE PER CENT OF THE APPLICANT'S SHARE CAPITAL OR VOTING RIGHTS PRE- AND POST-ADMISSION: Name Currents Shares Current % Shares on Admission Expected % on Admission HKML Limited 7,312,500 6.64% 7,312,500 6.50% Foki Holdings Limited 6,750,000 6.13% 6,750,000 6.00% Khaleel Alawadi 87,187,500 79.17% 87,187,500 77.50%

